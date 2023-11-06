London’s FTSE index had a quiet start to the week as investors banked on the gains recorded over the past seven days.

After a prolonged underperformance, markets around the world surged last week as investors bet that rate cuts would come sooner than indicated in both the US and Britain.

“There were a number of catalysts, with the Federal Reserve at the centre, while the US bond market also saw a big bounce after the US Treasury outlined lower-than-expected bond issuance for the quarter,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson. ,

“Look at the Goldilocks non-farm payrolls report and some disappointing US ISM reports, and US 10-year yields saw their biggest weekly decline since March as the market priced in a rate cut sometime next summer. Year,” he said.

Asian stock markets posted sustained gains on Monday but European markets were unable to repeat their performance.

The FTSE 100 opened marginally lower at 7,416.64, while the FTSE 250, which is more in line with the health of the domestic economy, fell 0.34 percent to 17,922.74.

Ocado rose 5.0 percent to top the FTSE 100.

Meanwhile, Melrose climbed 3.7 percent after signing a new $5 billion deal with engine maker GE Aerospace.

The new aftermarket services agreement will broaden Melrose’s GKN Aerospace division’s existing partnership with GE to include its fastest-selling high-thrust GENX engines.

Shares of Prudential fell slightly after it reported a slight slowdown in activity during the third quarter.

The insurer saw profit rise in the nine months to September, but the pace of profit growth slowed from the first half.

Chief Executive Anil Wadhwani said, “Consumer demand in Asia remains resilient and we have seen continued demand for savings and health and safety products from both domestic and Chinese mainland visitor customers in Hong Kong.”

Source: www.cityam.com