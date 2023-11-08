London’s FTSE index fell in early trading as falling oil prices dragged down the index’s energy giants, but Marks & Spencer (M&S) shares rose after reinstating a dividend.

The FTSE 100 opened slightly lower at 7,406.97, while the FTSE 250 fell 0.29 percent to 17,711.06.

“Despite recent increased confidence that a rate cut in the US may finally happen, there is still a degree of nervousness,” said Darren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Stocks may be breathing down their neck as investors balance expectations of a rate cut with the build-up of financial stress in the economy,” he added.

Looking ahead to the day, markets will be looking forward to a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at 9.30am. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also speaks today.

On the FTSE 100, M&S rose almost 10 per cent to top the blue chip index after profits rose to £360.2m.

As a result of its strong results, the retailer said it would begin paying a “modest dividend” – its first in four years.

“The yield is relatively low, but it is a moment of significance for the group, and it is a real statement of confidence about M&S’s management’s vision for the business,” said Arin Chikri, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

On the FTSE 250, ITV shares fell more than seven per cent after it revealed advertising revenues had fallen seven per cent year to date.

The broadcaster said: “In light of these conditions, total content spend for the full year will be £10 million lower than previously guided of approximately £1,290 million as we restart content in 2024.”

“ITV is at the mercy of crippling economic conditions,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

He added, “Companies are tightening the marketing purse strings as they gear up for the unknown in the coming months, and that makes it very difficult to get ITV’s advertising top-line in the right direction.”

