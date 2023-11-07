London’s FTSE 100 index started the day flat, as Primark owner and Watches of Switzerland made the biggest gains after strong gains.

The capital’s key blue-chip index was up 0.06 per cent after opening at 7,413.60, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index rose 0.22 per cent to 17,786.23 as its good performance continued.

The biggest gainer at the top of the index was Primark owner Associated British Foods, which reported a nearly £20bn rise in revenue and a rise in sales. Its shares rose nearly six percent after the open, as investors were encouraged by its pre-Christmas rally.

Meanwhile, Swiss insurer Watches, which is listed on the 250, saw its shares rise more than 12 per cent after reporting its revenue rose from £374m to £379m.

The next two months are a crucial time for brands like Watches of Switzerland, as Britons do their Christmas shopping, often spending on big items.

Primark’s owner has continued to post huge profits despite a cost-of-living crisis, with group revenue rising 16 per cent to £19.7bn for the full year.

The boss of the budget fashion brand said revenue at its retail arm rose 17 per cent to £9bn as customers flocked to high street stores in search of affordable clothes.

“One of the key strengths of ABF is its diverse portfolio of businesses, which includes many well-known food brands such as Kingsmill, Ryvita and Patak,” said Arin Chikri, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdowne.

“This diversification helps spread the risk, ensuring that the company is not overly dependent on any one product or division.”

Meanwhile, China’s October exports fell 6.4 percent year-on-year, while imports unexpectedly rose 3.0%. The mixed data underscores the uneven nature of the recovery across the world’s economic giants.

On the FTSE 250, Persimmon Shares said it expected market conditions to remain “highly uncertain” in 2024 due to the impact of higher interest rates.

The company said new homebuilding in the quarter to November 6 fell 37 per cent year-on-year to 1,439 and said pre-order prices for new homes for private sale fell two per cent to around £277,750.

The update comes as new figures point to a surprise rise in house prices in October, snapping a run of six consecutive declines.

According to Halifax, the typical UK home now costs £281k, almost £3,000 more than last month.

Meanwhile, data shows grocery price inflation has fallen into single digits for the first time in 16 months.

Analysts Kantar said prices at grocery stores in the four weeks through Oct. 29 were 9.7 percent higher than a year earlier, down from 11 percent the previous month.

This is the eighth consecutive decline in the rate of price growth since the figure peaked at 17.5 percent in March, and the first time the figure has fallen below 10 percent since July last year.

Source: www.cityam.com