FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

ftse 100 live friday

Boost to retail business with improvement in confidence

Mothercare sales fell 15%

L&G launches Boots Pension Scheme

FTSE 100 down, buyers focus on retail sector

08:48 , Graeme Evans

Retail-focused stocks enjoyed a strong session today after consumer confidence data boosted appetite for major purchases.

Tesco shares rose 2.3p to 282.3p and B&Q owner Kingfisher shares were back 1.8p at 216.4p, having fallen sharply earlier this week.

Investors also bought Rolls-Royce shares ahead of next week’s strategy update by Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic, with the engine giant up 1.6p to 242.3p.

Lower trading volume after Wall Street’s Thanksgiving holiday meant the FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% to 7458.47. The FTSE 250 index fell 41.22 points to 18,439.61.

Retail boost as consumer confidence improves

07:44 , Graeme Evans

Households appear to have regained some appetite for major purchases following an improvement in GfK’s consumer confidence index this month.

The headline reading of minus 24 indicates a six-point rise after October’s sharp decline.

The survey included a 10-point increase in key purchasing sub-measures, giving a boost to retailers looking to profit from Black Friday and Christmas sales.

Jo Staton, consumer strategy director at GfK, said: “Despite severe cost of living pressures, many people will still want to loosen their purse strings a bit so they can enjoy that feel-good factor we all associate with the festive season Are.”

Confidence in the economy over the next 12 months rose six points to minus 26. The score related to personal finance increased by five points to minus three, compared to minus 29 in the same month last year.

L&G to include Boots pensioners in £4.8bn scheme deal

07:37 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 fund manager Legal & General is taking control of a pension scheme covering former and current employees of high street chemist chain Boots.

The deal covers the £4.8 billion scheme and secures the benefits of all 53,000 of its retired and deferred members.

L&G said the deal is the largest of its kind in Britain, where companies are paying asset management specialists to take charge of often complex and expensive pension plans.

The size of the payment from Boots to L&G for the transfer was not disclosed. Industry experts and weekend press reports on the deal estimated it would involve a fee of around £1 billion.

Boots is owned by US pharmacy Walgreens and meeting the UK chain’s pension obligations would make it easier to sell.

Andrew Kail, CEO of Legal & General’s “Retirement Institutional” business, said: “We are seeing an unprecedented surge in demand in this sector, driven by more pension schemes being closer to buyout than ever before,” adding:

“Against this backdrop, we have recorded a record year with £13.4 billion of global pension risk transfers [business] Written till today.

FTSE 100 sees decline as traders revise interest rate bets

07:26 , Graeme Evans

European bond yields rose after traders revised their interest rate expectations due to the latest updates on the region’s economic activity.

The 10-year gilt yield stood at 4.25% this morning, up from 4.06% before the autumn statement. The surge came after early data showed the UK composite Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped into growth territory during November.

Deutsche Bank today reported that traders have pegged the probability of a rate cut at the Bank of England’s June meeting at 36%, compared with 97% on Monday.

The FTSE 100 index ended Thursday’s session up 14.07 points at 7483.58, but IG Index expects the top flight to give up those gains when trading resumes today.

Wall Street’s performance softened after the Thanksgiving holiday and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell more than 1%.

Mothercare sales decline due to Middle East problems

07:18 , simon hunt

Mothercare’s sales fell 15% in the six months to the end of September as it blamed ‘difficult trading conditions in the Middle East’.

The baby products retailer posted revenue of £29 million, while pre-tax profits rose slightly to £2 million. Debt also increased from £11.6 million to £15.8 million.

Chairman Clive Whitey said: “These results are testament to our continued drive to maintain the strength of the Mothercare brand in a rapidly changing retail and macroeconomic trading environment.

“Despite significant headwinds in the Middle East, one of our core markets, we are pleased that our business model and disciplined approach to costs has resulted in increased profitability for the first half.”

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Thursday 23 November 2023 22:51 , simon hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday:

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com