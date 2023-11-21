FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Admiral shares lead FTSE 100 after boost results, Cranswick up 4%

08:51 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Marks & Spencer and Admiral led the FTSE 100 index after benefiting from City “buy” recommendations.

M&S rose 2.9p to 255.4p as Deutsche Bank highlighted a 310p target price as one of its three retail sector picks, the others being B&M European Value Retail and ASOS.

Car insurer Admiral rose 70p to 2692p thanks to Citigroup’s 2941p value estimate.

The gains came during another difficult session for the FTSE 100 index, which fell 15.18 points to 7481.18.

Financial shares were under pressure as Barclays retreated 1.8p to 140.7p and Lloyds fell 0.4p to 42.6p.

The FTSE 250 index improved 29.71 points to 18,628.76, led by supermarket sausage and bacon supplier Cranswick after it reported better-than-expected half-year results.

Its shares rose 4% or 154p to 3798p, while the strong race for workspace ended despite the office provider reporting a 9% rise in net rental income for the half year. Shares fell 12.5p to 577.5p.

FTSE opened flat

08:26 , simon hunt

A few minutes into the day’s trading session in London, the FTSE 100 opened flat.

Here’s a look at your key market data.

Outsourcer Capita warns 900 jobs are at risk in cost-cutting drive

08:02 , simon hunt

The company which manages the license fee for the BBC and runs recruitment for the army has said it could cut up to 900 jobs to save costs.

Outsourcing giant Capita said it will soon launch a consultation as it looks to save around £60 million a year from the start of 2024.

The business said the cuts would mainly affect “indirect support work and overhead roles”, putting around 900 roles at risk.

“Today, we are announcing the accelerated delivery of the efficiency savings announced in our half-year results, reducing overhead costs by £20 million on an annual basis by £60 million from the first quarter of 2024, ” Chief Executive Officer John Lewis said.

Read more here

Wall Street rises ahead of Nvidia results, pound above $1.25

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street stocks have started the week on the front foot after the S&P 500 index rose 0.7% and the tech-focused Nasdaq rose 1.1% last night.

The rally comes ahead of Nvidia’s results, which are due to be released after tonight’s closing bell and are highly anticipated as the last two updates included a lot of forward guidance.

The semiconductor giant’s shares posted a fifth rise this month as the broader technology sector benefited from expectations that US interest rates have peaked and could be cut in the spring.

The surge in confidence was reflected in the S&P 500 hitting its highest level since early August, up 10% from late October.

The performance of the FTSE 100 index has been less spectacular due to its heavy weighting towards defensive and energy stocks.

London’s top flight closed 7.89 points lower at 7496.36 last night and IG Index estimates it will open slightly lower this morning.

The weak dollar has also hit London’s foreign-earnings shares, with the pound rising above $1.25 today for the first time since early September.

