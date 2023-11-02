FTSE 100 live: BT half-year profits top £1bn, Shell, Sainsbury’s results; BoE rate decision

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Shell to pay shareholders $3.5 billion after $6.2 billion quarterly profit

07:46 , Michael Hunter

Oil giant Shell launched a $3.5 billion payday for investors as it reported quarterly profit of $6.2 billion today.

Third-quarter revenue increased nearly 23%, but was slightly below the City’s forecast of about $6.5 billion for the period.

The increase came after oil prices rose during a period when production cuts by exporting countries pushed up the energy giant’s refining margins.

But as the cost of living crisis persists due to high energy and fuel prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, disputes over payouts to shareholders are likely to arise.

BoE kept interest rates unchanged

07:43 , Graeme Evans

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement at 12 noon is expected to show interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.

The decision is likely to be more clear-cut than in September, when members voted 5-4 to block a long-term rate increase.

The main focus today will be the bank’s updated projections, which could provide guidance to the City on the possibility of a rate cut in 2024.

Deutsche Bank expects a 6-3 vote to keep rates in place, with three members favoring another quarter point hike.

In this, the MPC reiterated its message that policy will remain “restrictive enough for a long time” to bring inflation back to 2%.

Trainline growth on track after one quarter rise in sales

07:31 , simon hunt

Trainline faces increased rail operator competition after reporting a quarter-on-quarter rise in sales.

The train ticket ordering app reported a 23% rise in net ticket sales while revenue rose 19% to £197 million as it tightened earnings guidance to the upper end of expectations.

CEO Jody Ford said: “In recent weeks we have seen a number of exciting announcements about the arrival and development of new rail carriers, which could mean more customers in the UK, Europe and increased carrier traffic across the Channel. You will get the benefit of competition.

“Our customers in Spain and Italy are already enjoying these benefits, and we believe more people should have the opportunity to do so.”

Markets boosted by Federal Reserve comments, BoE in focus

07:14 , Graeme Evans

European markets are set to open higher after Wall Street took a dovish stance on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest comments.

Speaking after the central bank left interest rates unchanged for a second month, Powell said there are signs that restrictive monetary policy is weighing on economic activity and inflation.

However, he said it was too early to talk about the possibility of cutting interest rates.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a two-week low of 4.75% after the meeting, a move that benefited tech stocks as the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.6% higher and the S&P 500 index 1% higher.

Wall Street’s performance boosted markets in Asia, while CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 33 points higher at 7375, after adding 21 points by yesterday’s close.

The yield on 10-year gilts also declined yesterday amid confidence that the Bank of England will leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25% today.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Wednesday 1 November 2023 23:37 , simon hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday:

