Market snapshot: stocks flat

08:33 , Daniel O’Boyle

Take a look at today’s market snapshot, in which both the FTSE 100 and 250 are close to flat levels.

Anglo American is under pressure, FTSE 100 down

08:23 , Graeme Evans

Anglo American shares are under fresh selling pressure, falling 19% on Friday after the mining giant cut production guidance.

The latest fall of 20.4p takes Anglo close to a three-year low of 1782.2p, down from 3,500p at the start of the year.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.3%, or 21.20 points, to 7533.27 after a worse-than-expected start, with other miners including Glencore and Rio Tinto under pressure.

Rolls-Royce continued to make progress after adding 6.6p at 295.9p, while BAE Systems also added 8p at 1050.5p.

The FTSE 250 index was broadly unchanged, with Auction Technology Group leading the decline after falling 3%.

Hipgnosis completes sale of 2,000 songs at discount

08:15 , Daniel O’Boyle

Troubled music investment fund Hipgnosis Songs Fund has completed the sale of more than 2,000 songs for a discount to their asking price.

The fund had announced in September that it planned to sell the songs for about $25 million, and six weeks earlier they had been valued at $26.9 million. But now it has been revealed that the sale price will be $23.1 million.

The songs in question were acquired from Cobalt Capital in a massive $323 million deal in 2020, but there are some less popular songs in that portfolio. Hipgnosis stated that it had always planned to sell these rights in order to focus on “iconic” hits.

The 2020 Cobalt deal included songs written by big names including Lindsey Buckingham, Steve Winwood, The B-52s, 50 Cent, Savan Kotecha, Skrillex and Nelly, although the sale is expected to include major hits written by any of these names. is unlikely.

Focus on central banks amid rate cut talk, FTSE 100 set for stable session

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Central bank chiefs are expected to resist speculation of an interest rate cut when they hold their final meeting of the year later this week.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the European Central Bank and the Bank of England the following day will leave policy unchanged, but are likely to remind the market that the fight to get inflation back on target continues.

Some optimism about a possible US rate cut in the first half of next year was tested on Friday after it emerged that the economy added more jobs than expected in November.

However, the non-farm payrolls performance failed to derail Wall Street as all three major benchmarks rose around 0.4% as a large number of workers returned from strikes.

Shares in Asia recorded a mixed performance this morning after consumer prices in China fell 0.5% year-on-year in November, the biggest decline in three years.

The Hang Seng index retreated 1% but the Shanghai Composite gained 0.7% and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.5%.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.5% higher on Friday and CMC Markets expects it to add another seven points to 7561 this morning.

Recap: Friday's top stories

Sunday 10 December 2023 23:04

Good morning from the Evening Standard’s City Desk.

This is the last big busy economic week before the Christmas holidays, with Britain’s unemployment rate, GDP figures and the Bank of England’s last interest rate decision of the year due out in the next few days. Stay here to keep the momentum.

Here’s a look at our top headlines from Friday:

