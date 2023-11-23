FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Oil shares boost FTSE 100, FirstGroup falls 3%

08:44 , Graeme Evans

Support from oil shares BP and Shell today helped the FTSE 100 index find positive territory with a gain of 9.30 points at 7478.81.

The biggest fallers were National Grid, Vodafone and Imperial Brands, as their shares did not take into account the value of their upcoming dividend awards.

Auto Trader shares also fell 10.8p to 701p after UBS revealed a “sell” recommendation, but rose 27p to 3856p after quality assurance firm Intertek’s latest update left its 2023 guidance unchanged.

The FTSE 250 index fell 30.87 points to 18,449.30, with FirstGroup down 3% and outsourcer Mitty up 1% after its half-year results. Virgin Money rose a penny to 158p after annual results.

Jet2 points to another strong summer getaway season as revenues rise by a quarter

07:56 , Michael Hunter

Package holiday operator Jet2 said summer bookings for next year are already looking good as it reported a quarter-on-quarter rise in half-year revenue.

It made £4.4 billion in the six months to the end of September. Profit rose 47% to £660 million.

Last summer saw holidaymakers back in the sun, it was the second year they were free from Covid restrictions and a year when it was time for the travel industry to get back to work in a big way.

And Jet2 said today that 2024 is already looking promising.

“Looking ahead, the current seat capacity of 17.19 million seats for Summer 2024 is approximately 12% more than for Summer 2023. Bookings and pricing at this early stage are encouraging, with the average load factor at the same point 2.0 points ahead of Summer 2023 Is.”

Oil prices stable after 5% fall, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:25 , Graeme Evans

Brent crude fell 5% to settle at around $81 a barrel on Wednesday after OPEC+ postponed its policy meeting until next Thursday.

The delay in Sunday’s scheduled announcement has been interpreted as a sign that coalition members are unable to agree on further supply cuts.

The pressure on prices also reflected another increase in US crude oil inventories to their highest level since July. Brent traded at a low of $78.47 per barrel, while it was above $90 a barrel a month ago.

On Wall Street, traders were in an upbeat mood ahead of today’s Thanksgiving holiday as the S&P 500 index rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq inched closer to this year’s high.

The tech-focused index rose 0.5%, despite a 2.5% decline for chip giant Nvidia in the wake of Tuesday night’s third-quarter results.

The underperformance of the FTSE 100 index continued after falling 12.48 points to 7469.51, while the FTSE 250 improved 0.7% and European markets also gained.

According to IG Index, the top flight is set to open 0.2% higher.

Recap: Autumn Statement

Wednesday 22 November 2023 at 23:30 , simon hunt

Good morning from the Evening Standard’s City Desk.

Lower National Insurance payments, a boost to the minimum wage and what the Chancellor claimed was “the biggest business tax cut in modern British history” were unveiled by Jeremy Hunt in the Commons this afternoon.

He also stood in favor of the controversial “triple lock” increase in state pensions and adopted a “carrot and stick” approach to cutting spending on working-age benefits.

The measures come ahead of an election that must be held by the end of next year, Hunt said, and the gift was made possible as the economy turned a corner.

A number of measures had already been put in place, slowing the market’s reaction, but the news that the tax break would lead to the permanent loss of about £11 billion a year in shares of companies with higher rates of investment expenditure.

Here’s a summary of our other top headlines from yesterday:

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com