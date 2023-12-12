FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

CMA launches Unilever ‘greenwashing’ investigation

07:45 , Daniel O’Boyle

The competition watchdog is to launch an investigation into consumer goods giant Unilever to determine whether some of its claims amount to “greenwashing”.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began considering potential greenwashing in the fast-moving consumer goods sector worth £140 billion in January.

Today, it said the Marmite-to-Linx giant had made a number of claims that “appear vague and broad, and may mislead buyers about the environmental impact of those products”. Furthermore, it said that some of Unilever’s claims “are presented in a way that may exaggerate how ‘natural’ the product is, and may therefore create a false or misleading perception”. .

The CMA also highlighted the use of imagery such as green leaves, which it said could mislead consumers about the environmental impact of certain items.

Ofcom to ban inflation-linked mid-contract price rises

07:34 , simon hunt

Ofcom is proposing a ban on inflation-linked telecoms contract increases.

The media regulator is set to introduce a new rule requiring any prices written into a customer’s contract to be set prominently and transparently in pounds and pence at the point of sale, rather than increased by a percentage linked to inflation. May need it.

Ofcom said: “Mid-contract price increase terms linked to inflation can cause significant consumer harm by complicating the process of shopping for a deal, limiting consumer engagement and making competition less effective as a result.

“These conditions require consumers to disproportionately bear the risk and burden of financial uncertainty from inflation, which has a material impact on their ability to manage costs at a time when household budgets are already stretched to the limit.” It happens.”

AstraZeneca buys Ecosavax in $1.1 billion deal

07:24 , simon hunt

AstraZeneca has reached an agreement to acquire US-based clinical-stage vaccine business Ecosavax in a deal worth $1.1 billion.

The British pharma giant is particularly interested in Ecosavax’s IVX-A12 vaccine, which is used to prevent severe respiratory infections and hospitalizations in adults aged 60 and older and those with chronic conditions such as heart, kidney and respiratory disease. Targets.

The deal represents a 43% premium to EcoSavax’s closing share price on Nasdaq yesterday.

Iskra Reik, Executive Vice President, Vaccines and Immunotherapy, AstraZeneca, said: “With the addition of Ecosavax’s Phase III-ready lead asset to our late-stage pipeline, we will have a differentiated, advanced investigational vaccine and a platform for further development. ” “Development of combination vaccines against respiratory viruses.”

(Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

AstraZeneca buys Ecosavax in $1.1 billion deal

07:23 , simon hunt

AstraZeneca has reached an agreement to acquire US-based clinical-stage vaccine business Ecosavax in a deal worth $1.1 billion.

The British pharma giant is particularly interested in Ecosavax’s IVX-A12 vaccine, which is used to prevent severe respiratory infections and hospitalizations in adults aged 60 and older and those with chronic conditions such as heart, kidney and respiratory disease. Targets.

The deal represents a 43% premium to EcoSavax’s closing share price on Nasdaq yesterday.

Iskra Reik, Executive Vice President, Vaccines and Immunotherapy, AstraZeneca, said: “With the addition of Ecosavax’s Phase III-ready lead asset to our late-stage pipeline, we will have a differentiated, advanced investigational vaccine and a platform for further development. ” “Development of combination vaccines against respiratory viruses.”

(Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Jobs and wages numbers avoid unpleasant surprises at the last Bank of England interest rate meeting of 2023

07:21 , Michael Hunter

Economic data that will help shape the Bank of England’s upcoming decision on interest rates this week came in in line with expectations today.

Average earnings rose 7.3% in October, slightly below the expected 7.4%, which will be welcome among policymakers, especially given the direction of the move: It was down from 8% last time.

The Monetary Policy Committee is set to leave rates at 5.25% for the third consecutive meeting on Thursday, amid growing sentiment that the next step, some time next year, will be a cut.

The outlook comes as the City monitors signs that the protracted battle against inflation – which at 4.6% is still above the BoE’s official 2% target – may take steps to stimulate growth in the UK’s faltering economy.

While the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 16,000 in November, more than the expected 15,000, the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%, as expected.

With US inflation in focus, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:16 , Graeme Evans

US inflation data is due to be released this afternoon, which will be a major test of speculation that interest rates have peaked and are due to fall in 2024.

Economists expect a reading of 3.1% for November, compared with 3.2% the previous month. The core inflation rate is set to remain unchanged at 4%.

On Wall Street last night, traders were in a relaxed mood ahead of data and tomorrow’s Federal Reserve policy announcement.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% to a new 20-month high and gained more than 20% for the year, amid expectations of a softening US economy.

This is in stark contrast to the performance of the FTSE 100 index, which finished slightly lower last night and is broadly unchanged for the year. CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open today up 13 points at 7558.

All markets in Asia are in positive territory as the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 1.2%.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Monday 11 December 2023 22:35 , simon hunt

Good morning from the Evening Standard’s City Desk.

It seems strange that the city has boots on the ground in Shanghai, Beijing and Mumbai, as well as in Brussels, but not in the US. Its transatlantic relations have until now been managed by policy chief Chris Hayward, happily flying aboard the corridors of wealth and power in New York and Washington DC.

Now finally, as we reported yesterday, there will be a permanent Square Mile presence in the state, in the shape of former trade executive Ed Price.

This appointment comes at a challenging time for the city. It is still not back on its feet after Brexit, with European capitals and regulators intent on moving trade away from key areas such as London.

But the bigger long-term threat comes from across the pond, where rapid economic growth and far higher stock market valuations are turning away investors and company owners who once saw London as their natural home.

not anymore. Mainly through private equity takeovers, but also due to the switch to listing in New York, the steady drip of quoted companies leaving the London market, and an alarming lack of “fresh meat” new issues to replace them, a Is a matter of serious concern.

Mr. Price will finish his work.

Here’s a summary of our other top headlines from yesterday:

Government launches new Office of Trade Sanctions Enforcement to strengthen enforcement and crack down on companies that evade Russian sanctions

Goldman Sachs says ‘stop shorting UK real estate’ as interest rates remain low

Insolvency practitioners Begbies Treynors’ revenues have surged to £65.9m as the number of company bankruptcies hit the highest level since the global financial crisis.

Heathrow Airport got a boost from Thanksgiving and Diwali, with traffic up 10% in November

Sales of Quality Street and other chocolate Christmas collections have boomed as shoppers look for cheap gifts

Hipgnosis sells 20,000 “non-core songs” for less than expected – the $23.1 million price is lower than the expected $25 million figure

And… Lord Byron’s Piccadilly mansion has been put up for sale with a £29.5million asking price and planning permission has been granted to convert it into a family residence worth up to £70million.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com