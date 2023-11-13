NEWARK, Del., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the FTNF flavor market is set to be undervalued US$3,456.0 million Estimated to arrive in 2023 US$6,481.3 million By 2033. The market is expected to grow at CAGR 6.5% From 2023 to 2033.

Due to consumers’ increasing preference towards natural and clean-label products, FTNF flavors have become well-known in the food and beverage industry. These flavors are released to the market by flavor and fragrance companies that specialize in developing natural flavor profiles.

The demand for healthier and more natural food and beverage options has boosted the FTNF flavors market. As consumer preferences and food technology advance, FTNF (from the named fruit) flavors continue to evolve and find new applications in contemporary society.

Craft breweries and distilleries that cater to customers looking for artisanal and delicious alcoholic beverages use FTNF flavors to create beers, ciders and spirits infused with distinctive and natural fruits. FTNF flavors are used in combination with natural sweeteners such as stevia or monk fruit to provide sweetness without added sugars in response to the trend to reduce sugar content in foods and beverages.

The named fruit flavors are a reflection of the trend toward greater authenticity, transparency and natural ingredients in food and drinks. This growth in the market is significant as it is driven by consumers’ needs for healthier and more authentic taste experiences.

Expansion into emerging markets is providing significant growth opportunities for the FTNF flavor industry. Emerging markets such as Asia, Africa and Latin America are experiencing rapid economic growth, urbanization and increasing health care awareness.

Consumers are looking for products that are considered healthier as the emphasis on health and wellness increases. Since they are considered more natural and less processed than synthetic flavors, FTNF flavors fit in with this trend.

In many countries, regulatory bodies are promoting the use of natural ingredients while restricting the use of artificial additives. This regulatory support has resulted in increased use of FTNF flavors in many food and beverage products. Expanding into these markets provides companies with the opportunity to take advantage of new sources of revenue, expand their customer base, and gain a foothold in the markets.

Highlights of FTNF Flavor Market Report-

global FTNF Flavor Industries is expected to reach a valuation of US$3,456.0 million Till 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of Till 2033. The market is expected to grow at CAGR 6.5% During the forecast period.

During the forecast period. United States is projected to hold the leading value share 19.7% In FTNF Flavor Industry Globally by 2023.

In FTNF Flavor Industry Globally by 2023. Japan is projected to hold the leading value share 4.9% FTNF Flavor Market Globally by 2023.

FTNF Flavor Market Globally by 2023. India is projected to achieve CAGR 3.7% During the forecast period.

“The need for natural food ingredients has increased as consumers have become more conscious of their diets. Food sustainability is becoming increasingly popular as people rely more on natural resources and are more willing to eat a plant-based diet. Due to their busy schedules, many people choose foods that can be eaten immediately, which is why FTNF is changing the flavor industry. Says Nandini Roy Chowdhury (client partner for food and beverage at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

competitive landscape

The presence of national and international players will boost the competitive scenario. Leading companies are implementing mergers and acquisitions and new product launches as key strategies to compete in the market.

Acquisitions and mergers have helped companies improve product quality and expand product reach. Furthermore, launching new products in the market has helped companies offer demanding quality products and meet the changing consumer trends across the industry.

For example,

Parle Agro, a pioneer of innovation in the beverages industry, launches SMOODH Fruit Smoothies.

Cargill makes the global food chain work better for consumers. It facilitates connections between farmers and markets, customers and materials, and families and everyday needs from food to flooring.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global FTNF flavors market, offering historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast figures for the period 2023 to 2033.

The study includes fascinating insights on the FTNF flavor market based on type (natural FTNF flavor, synthetic FTNF flavor) and application (dairy, bakery, confectionery, snack, beverage, others) across various regions.

FTNF Flavor Market Outlook by Category

by type:

Natural FTNF Flavor

Synthetic FTNF Flavor

By Application:

dairy

bakery

sweet shop

Breakfast

drink

Other

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

east asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights and strategic recommendations – Future Market Insights (FMI)’s Food & Beverage team helps clients around the world with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 1,000 reports and over 1 million data points, the team has objectively analyzed the food and beverage industry in over 50 countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; Get in touch to find out how we can help.

Author:

Nandini Roy Chowdhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores first-hand opportunities and challenges. She establishes processes and operating models to support her business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has broad functional expertise in key sectors including, but not limited to, food ingredients, nutrition and health solutions, animal nutrition and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants on developing methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

His core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, post-acquisition and merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has done MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. He also has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has written numerous publications, and has been quoted in magazines including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

