FTC’s misguided antitrust regulation jeopardizes pharma innovation

On December 11 last year, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the partnership between Sanofi and Maze Pharmaceuticals to develop a Pompe disease drug, a partnership the government called a “threat.”[ed] “Depriving patients of new, innovative treatments.”

In fact, it is the FTC that is threatening to block the development of “life-saving, essential care.” The Commission’s approach to antitrust regulation reflects a deep misunderstanding of the pharmaceutical industry and the market for innovation.

Currently there are only two injectable drugs for this disease. Sanofi owns both of them. Maze, a small biotech company, has completed preliminary testing of an oral drug for the disease. The FTC claims that “the proposed deal would allow Sanofi to maintain its monopoly power [and] …keep charging…over $750,000 [annually] For this…this is Pompe treatment.”

The Commission fails to understand that the high prices they seek to prevent are a product of the patent system, not monopoly. An oral medication will likely replace the older medications. Regardless of who owns the new drug, it will be expensive because patents prevent competitors from copying it. High prices are the only reason a company would attempt to develop a new drug for a market of 1,000 patients. Once the patent expires, competitive pricing will begin without FTC interference, and normal competition will enter the market at discounts of up to 90%.

The response to the lawsuit was immediate. To quote the FTC press release: “Within hours of the Commission issuing the complaint, Sanofi announced it would terminate the settlement.” FTC Chairwoman Lena M. Khan called the outcome “a successful effort by the Commission to protect competition in the pharmaceutical industry.”

In her statement, Ms. Kahn explained that “the complaint breaks new ground by alleging that the acquisition of a product in the pipeline without selling it can still be considered an illegal monopoly.” In case anyone failed to understand that its policy was intended to “arrest anti-competitive tendencies in their infancy”, the following week the Commission issued “Merger Guidelines” which outlined its plans in detail. If the FTC adopts this policy widely in the life-sciences community, it would have a devastating impact on the supply of new drugs.

In focusing on molecules in clinical trials that have not yet been made – and may never become products, the Commission fails to understand that the relevant market is not of medicines that people take, but of innovation . In that area, the FTC’s antitrust tactics would have the opposite effect, reducing competition and preventing new drugs from reaching patients.

More than half of new drugs originate in small biotech companies. By targeting Sanofi-Maze, the FTC broke up a research collaboration, not a cartel. Clinical trials take a decade or more and have a 90% failure rate. Development costs are so high, the process takes so long and the probability of failure is so high that few startups can take a product from discovery to approval without help. Through a collaboration, a small biotech can access the infrastructure and expertise that a larger partner has spent decades and millions of dollars building. Startups should have the option to seek support from pharma to reduce risks and attract investors. The companies that are the best fit and are most likely to be interested are those that are already in the therapeutic area.

The Commission claimed that “If Sanofi does not acquire MZE001, MZE001 will continue in development as part of Maze…, either independently or in partnership with another firm.” This may be true in this case. However, not all small companies will be so lucky, especially when interest rates are high, as they have been recently, and financial markets are closed to them.

Niche markets with rare diseases favor a few players – in the case of Pompe disease – a single company. By driving the market leader out of the market for drugs in development, antitrust policy limits the field of potential bidders for molecules or companies. Less competition means buyers can set low prices that do not reflect the real value created by smaller companies. When returns on investment in innovation suffer, entrepreneurs struggle to raise funding; Some fail and the molecules are not able to grow.

The Commission hopes that by publishing its guidelines and highlighting its “significant victory” over a small research partnership, they can discourage such arrangements from happening. If a prospective buyer of a product or company, such as Sanofi, suspects that the Commission will object, they will not waste their time considering cooperation. Should the molecule ever come to market, they may buy it when it is worth a court battle.

The importance of seamless M&A in the research market is reflected in the opening lines of January 11 wall street journal Article: “Recent acquisitions of small drugmakers are giving biotechnology venture capitalists hope for stabilization in their industry after two years of declining investment.”

Antitrust policy that discourages research partnerships will limit investment in new molecules. The cases will proceed without challenge in the court. Ideas and inventions that never come to market will not be discarded. If the FTC wants to help bring “new innovative treatments” to patients, the Commission’s goal should be to foster collaboration, not hinder it.

