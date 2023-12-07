FTC urges US appeals court to reject Microsoft-Activision merger cnn business

cnn-

Microsoft’s fight to protect its acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard is far from over.

The U.S. government said Wednesday that a federal appeals court should block Microsoft’s recent purchase of Activision after a lower court judge overruled Microsoft’s decision about the future of the popular first-person shooter game “Call of Duty.” The promises were pretty much honored when it allowed the deal to close this year.

The Federal Trade Commission argued that District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley went too far when she ruled in July that Blockbuster was barred from 11th-hour contracts signed by Microsoft with Nintendo, Nvidia and other gaming companies regarding “Call of Duty.” Anti-competition concerns related to the deal will be resolved. ,

The FTC’s argument before a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit US Court of Appeals represents the antitrust regulator’s lone sustained effort to thwart a merger that has since been blessed by the European Union and the United Kingdom and which took place in October. Shut down, when Microsoft took several steps. Offers and settlements to address allegations the deal would harm competition and gamers.

As one of the largest tech acquisitions in history, the $69 billion merger has been closely watched due to its potential impact on new technologies for accessing video games, particularly the emerging cloud streaming market that allows players to download Allows you to jump into the game immediately without. It’s on their device.

Regulators claimed that by gaining control of popular Activision titles, including “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft,” Microsoft would become a dominant video game publisher that could ban those titles from rival console-makers or cloud streaming platforms. .

The FTC filed suit twice to block the merger, first in its own internal administrative court and then in the U.S. District Court, but the agency suffered consecutive defeats in the case, leading some to oppose the merger under Chairman Lina Khan. Questioned the aggressive posture of the agency. ,

In response to regulatory skepticism, Microsoft offered rival gaming platforms multi-year agreements stating that after the merger closed, “Call of Duty” would continue to be made available to them. A series of deals were awarded to allow “Call of Duty” to appear on rival cloud streaming services like Nvidia’s for the first time. Later, Microsoft restructured the deal in negotiations with UK antitrust authorities by handing over Activision’s cloud gaming rights to another industry publishing titan Ubisoft.

On Wednesday, the FTC argued that even if those deals might help some subset of gamers, it would still give Microsoft a monopoly over Activision’s content in other domains, such as the market for video game subscription services.

“I fail to understand how giving someone a monopoly on something would be pro-competition,” FTC lawyer Imad Dean Abyad said in arguments before the appeals court Wednesday. “It may be beneficial to some segments of consumers, but that is very different from saying it is anti-competitive.”

Rakesh Kilaru, a lawyer representing Microsoft, said on Wednesday that Corley’s July decision made a “clear factual finding … that the world would be better off without the merger”.

“Giving consumers something new, while it’s beneficial, is not a violation of antitrust laws,” Kilaru said, “unless they produced some evidence of it, which they didn’t.”

But Abyad said Microsoft’s flurry of licensing agreements in response to regulatory scrutiny changed the economic picture in a way that the FTC didn’t have the opportunity to fully review, but that courts are now forced to accept. Are.

“The district court relied mostly on contracts that were entered into after [FTC] A complaint was filed,” Abyad said. “The facts were constantly changing. Even after the case was decided by the district court, Microsoft went ahead and entered into another contract [to restructure the cloud licensing rights],

