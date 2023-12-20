FTC says Rite Aid used facial recognition on shoppers, leading to harassment

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that pharmacy chain Rite Aid misused facial recognition technology in such a way that shoppers faced unfair searches and insults, part of a landmark settlement that seeks to free businesses across the country from stores, airports, And could raise questions about the use of the technology in other places.

Federal regulators said Rite Aid activated face-scanning technology in hundreds of stores between 2012 and 2020 in hopes of cracking down on shoplifters and other problematic customers, using artificial intelligence to identify people captured by surveillance cameras. Uses.

But the chain’s “reckless” failure to adopt security measures, coupled with technology mismatches and a long history of racial bias, ultimately led to store employees falsely accusing shoppers of theft, exposing them to “embarrassment, harassment and other harms.” ” Happened. Family members, colleagues and friends, the FTC said in a statement.

In one case, a Rite Aid employee searched an 11-year-old girl because of faulty facial recognition, which upset her so much that her mother missed work, the FTC said in a federal court complaint. In another, employees called the police about a black customer after the tech mistook her for the real target, a white woman with blonde hair.

Rite Aid said in a statement that it had only used facial recognition in a “limited number of stores” and that it had ended the pilot program more than three years before the FTC investigation began.

As part of a settlement, the FTC said, the company agreed not to use the technology for five years, to delete facial images collected and to update the FTC annually on its compliance.

“We respect the FTC’s investigation and remain aligned with the agency’s mission to protect consumer privacy,” the company said.

The FTC said Rite Aid’s system scanned the faces of entering customers and looked for matches in a large database of suspected and confirmed shoplifters. When the system detects a match, it will flag it to store staff to keep a closer eye on the buyer.

But the database included grainy surveillance cameras and low-resolution images taken from cellphones, reducing the quality of matches, the FTC said. Those inappropriate matches would then prompt employees to chase customers around the store or call the police, even if they saw no crime.

Rite Aid did not tell customers it was using the technology, the FTC said, and it instructed employees not to disclose its use to “consumers or the media.” The FTC said Rite Aid contracted with two companies to help create a database of “persons of interest,” which includes thousands of images. Those firms were not identified.

The FTC said gross errors are common. Between December 2019 and July 2020, the system generated more than 2,000 “match alerts” for the same person in far-flung stores at the same time, even when the scenarios were “unlikely or impossible,” the FTC said.

In one case, Rite Aid’s system generated more than 900 “match alerts” for an individual over a five-day period in 130 different stores, including Seattle, Detroit and Norfolk, regulators said.

The FTC said the system generated thousands of false matches and that many of them included faces of women, black people and Latinos. Federal and independent researchers in recent years have found that those groups are more likely to be misidentified by facial recognition software, though boosters of the technology say the system has improved.

The FTC said Rite Aid also prioritized deployment of the technology in stores predominantly used by people of color. Although approximately 80 percent of Rite Aid’s stores are in “majority-white” areas, the FTC found that the majority of stores using the facial recognition program were located in “majority-nonwhite areas.”

The false allegations caused many shoppers to feel as if they had been racially insulted. In a note cited by the FTC, a shopper wrote to Rite Aid that the experience of being stopped by an employee was “emotionally damaging.” “Not every black man [a] Nor should they be made to feel like thieves,” the anonymous customer wrote.

The FTC said Rite Aid’s use of the technology violated a data protection order in 2010 that was part of an FTC settlement filed after the pharmacy chain’s employees threw people’s health records into open trash bins. Rite Aid will need to implement a strong information security program, which should be overseen by the company’s top executives.

According to a “scorecard” from Fight for the Future, an advocacy group, the FTC action could send ripple effects through other major retail chains in the United States that have adopted facial recognition technology, such as Home Depot, Macy’s and Albertsons.

“The message to corporate America is clear: Stop using discriminatory and offensive facial recognition now, or be prepared to pay the price,” Evan Greer, the group’s director, said in a statement.

FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, who before joining the FTC last year founded a Georgetown Law Research Center that has seriously investigated facial recognition, said in a statement that the Rite Aid case is “a broader trend of algorithmic unfairness.” and met company officials. Federal lawmakers would ban or restrict the use of “biometric surveillance” devices on customers and employees.

“There are some decisions that should not be automated at all; Many technologies should never have been deployed in the first place, Bedoya wrote. “I urge legislators who want greater protections against biometric surveillance to write those protections into law and make them law.”

Joy Buolamwini, an AI researcher who has studied the racial biases of facial recognition, said the Rite Aid case was an “urgent reminder” that the country’s failure to enact comprehensive privacy laws has left Americans vulnerable to risky experiments in public surveillance. Was made sensitive towards.

“These are the types of common sense restrictions that have long been in place to protect the public from reckless adoption of surveillance technologies,” he said in a text message. “The face is the final frontier of privacy and it is now more important than ever that we fight for our biometric rights, from airports to pharmacies to schools and hospitals.”

