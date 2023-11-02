FTC says Amazon’s secret pricing scheme made it an extra $1 billion

Amazon’s secret pricing algorithm, codenamed “Project Nessie,” may have generated more than $1 billion in excess profits for the company, according to new details released Thursday from the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against the e-commerce giant. Could.

In September, the FTC and more than a dozen state attorneys general sued Amazon, claiming the company operates an illegal monopoly. Among other claims, the complaint says Amazon offered listings at prices lower than other retailers and charged sellers hefty fees to raise product prices.

The existence of Project Nessie was first revealed in a first amended version of the complaint. Nessie was reportedly an algorithm that would raise the price of products on Amazon and monitor whether other retailers like Target would follow suit. If they don’t, the algorithm will revert the Amazon listing to its original price.

Amazon reportedly stopped using Nessie in 2019, but the FTC alleges the company “repeatedly considered turning it back on.”

These details were removed from the original case and are partially reported wall street journal, On Thursday, a new version of the lawsuit was released with fewer amendments, giving the public more information about the FTC’s arguments and evidence. Last month, an Amazon spokesperson said the FTC was “wrong on the facts and the law.”

This includes allegations outside Project Nessie. According to the less redacted complaint, the FTC alleges that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos used “junk” as a means for company executives to “extract billions of dollars through increased advertising while simultaneously worsening its services for customers.” Instructed to accept advertisements.

The company’s Prime membership program has also come under scrutiny by the FTC. In the new complaint, the FTC says Amazon had multiple opportunities to fix flaws in Prime’s signup system “and instead continued to deceive” more users into signing up for the service.

