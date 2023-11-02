FTC says Amazon used algorithms to secretly raise prices and ‘destroy’ internal messages

Amazon used a secret algorithm that essentially helped the company raise prices on other online sites and “destroy” some internal communications, according to a newly unreleased part of the agency’s antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant. Because the Federal Trade Commission was investigating the company. ,

New excerpts released Thursday allege that company executives intentionally deleted communications by using a feature on the popular app Signal that causes messages to disappear. By doing so, the FTC said Amazon destroyed “more than two years” of communications from June 2019 to “at least early 2022,” despite it having instructed Amazon not to do so.

In a prepared statement, Amazon spokesman Tim Doyle called the FTC’s claim “baseless and irresponsible.”

Doyle said, “Amazon voluntarily disclosed employee Signal use to the FTC, painstakingly collected Signal conversations from its employees’ phones, and allowed agency staff to observe those conversations even though their FTC Had nothing to do with the investigation.”

The FTC and 17 states sued Amazon in September, alleging the company was abusing its market position to raise prices on and off its platform, overcharging sellers and suppressing competition. Amazon is accused of violating federal and state antitrust laws, but the company has responded with a vigorous defense of its business practices.

The antitrust case is the most aggressive step the government has taken to curb Amazon’s market power and comes as the FTC is taking major steps against tech companies.

Unpublished excerpts of the lawsuit revealed Thursday also provide more details on a discussed algorithm, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and former Vox reporter Jason Del Rey.

The FTC’s excerpts say the tool — codenamed “Project Nessie” — has been used by Amazon to pinpoint products that would allow it to earn more cash. The company used this to predict where it might raise prices and other shopping sites might follow suit. The agency said Amazon activated algorithms to raise prices on certain products and when other sites followed suit, it kept the higher prices in place. According to the FTC, the use of Nessie has generated more than $1 billion in additional profits for Amazon.

“Aware of its risks to the public, Amazon shut down Project Nessie during a period of external scrutiny and then shut it down again when it thought no one was watching,” the complaint says. Have given.”

Amazon deployed Project Nessie in 2014 and has turned it on and off at least eight times between 2015 and 2019, the agency said. In 2018 alone, Amazon used algorithms to set prices for items that were viewed by shoppers more than 400 million times. For complaint.

Regulators said that although Amazon claims the algorithm is “currently paused”, the company is considering running experiments in 2020 and 2021 to improve the effectiveness of Project Nessie. Amazon spokesman Doyle called Nessie an “outdated” pricing algorithm that is being “grossly” misrepresented by the agency.

“Nessie was used to circumvent our price matching, resulting in abnormal results where prices dropped so low that they became unsustainable,” he said. That was the intention, so we ended it years ago.”

Unredacted portions of the lawsuit also shed more light on Amazon’s advertising business. The agency claimed that then-CEO Jeff Bezos directed executives to accept more junk ads – referred to internally as “defects” – because the company would make more money through increased advertising despite it being a headache for consumers. Could earn.

Source: finance.yahoo.com