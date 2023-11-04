FTC says Amazon made more than $1B using secret algorithm called 'Project Nessie'

Amazon made more than $1 billion in excess profits by using a secret algorithm dubbed “Project Nessie” that inflated prices, according to newly unredacted portions of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant.

The FTC said Project Nessie, which Amazon used between 2015 and 2019, was able to raise prices on and off the platform by predicting whether other online stores would follow Amazon’s price increases.

Using these predictions, the agency alleged, Amazon would raise prices when it was most likely to follow suit and maintain a higher price after other online stores adopted similar price increases.

“Project Nessie’s sole purpose was to further increase consumer prices by manipulating other online stores to raise their prices,” the FTC said in a filing released Thursday.

“The additional profit that Amazon has provided to Project Nessie is money that Amazon shoppers would have kept in their pockets if Amazon had not used Project Nessie,” it says.

Amazon reportedly used secret algorithms to set the prices of more than 8 million items purchased by customers in one month in 2018. That year, the e-commerce giant estimated that Project Nessie generated an additional $334 million in profits.

The FTC alleged that between 2016 and 2018, the algorithm generated more than $1 billion in excess profits for Amazon. However, the agency suggested that this figure does not account for additional amounts paid by shoppers at other stores due to Project Nessie and is “likely much higher.”

According to the filing, while the algorithm typically runs continuously, Amazon will pause Project Nessie during the holiday shopping season and Prime Day due to “media focus and increased customer traffic.”

“After public attention turned elsewhere, Amazon turned Project Nessie back on and ran it more widely to compensate for the pause,” the FTC said.

Amazon halted use of Project Nessie in 2019 due to regulatory investigation. However, it considered running experiments to improve the effectiveness of the algorithm in 2020 and 2021, and an executive reportedly suggested bringing back its “old friend Nessie” as early as 2022 to boost profits. , according to the filing.

“There are no technical barriers to reviving or even expanding Amazon’s use of Project Nessie, as has been the case repeatedly in the past,” the FTC warned. “Amazon could easily reverse the current pause and begin using Nessie again at any time to raise prices for consumers and weaken competition.”

However, Amazon spokesman Tim Doyle said the FTC’s filing “grossly misrepresents” the tool.

“Nessie was used to try to prevent our price matching from causing abnormal results where prices dropped so low that they were unsustainable,” Doyle said in a statement. “The project ran for a few years on a subset of products, but didn’t perform as well as expected, so we canceled it several years ago.”

The FTC and a bipartisan coalition of 17 state attorneys general sued Amazon in late September, accusing the company of using anti-competitive measures that penalize sellers and other online retailers from offering lower prices. Let’s stop.

“Amazon is a monopolist,” the agency said in its filing.

“It exploits its monopoly in a way that enriches Amazon but hurts its customers: the millions of American households who regularly shop at Amazon’s online superstore and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on them to reach them.” “Trust Amazon.”

-Updated at 1:44 pm

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com