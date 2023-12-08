FTC considering Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI: report

According to Bloomberg, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is inspecting Microsoft’s (MSFT) relationship and investment with artificial intelligence developer OpenAI, following an investigation by UK regulators.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Hawley breaks down the antitrust commentary surrounding AI adoption by Big Tech

video transcript

Julie Hyman: Microsoft’s partnership with GPT maker OpenAI is under scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the UK. And this comes as the FTC is now reportedly investigating the nature of Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI, according to “Bloomberg.” Here to discuss, Dan Hawley of Yahoo Finance. So it appears that Microsoft is saying, OK, we don’t have control over OpenAI, so it’s OK.

Dan Hawley: Yes, that’s right, Julie. They own 49% of OpenAI. He holds a non-voting observer seat on the board of OpenAI. This occurred when Sam Altman returned to the company following his ouster. And yes, as far as he is concerned, he has no real leadership role in the company.

Josh Lipton: And Dan, so where do we expect it to go from here?

Dan Hawley: It’s going to be tough. I mean, the main thing here is that the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK is specifically trying to investigate whether there is any relevant merger situation going on between Microsoft and OpenAI, i.e. whether this tie-up is just an investment. is big? Is Microsoft actually kind of– is OpenAI actually a branch of Microsoft at this point?

They’re using a lot of their software in their co-pilots. They are promoting themselves as big supporters of OpenAI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was almost hired by Microsoft. Satya Nadella contacted him and said he would hire him. And most of the OpenAI employees were interested in moving to Microsoft during the expulsion.

Therefore CMA is now looking into it. And then as you mentioned earlier, Julie, the FTC is now trying to determine whether there is some type of practice going on between the two that might be untoward. So both of them are investigating.

You know, nothing is true anymore. There is no wrong doing or anything on that basis. But it’s– if you’re looking at Microsoft, you’re looking at OpenAI, you’ve had this blowup at the highest levels of the company and now you have antitrust regulators circling around.

Julie Hyman: Yes, and speaking of that shakeup, it’s interesting too because it’s happening at the same time as there are increasing media reports that are trying to shed light on what exactly happened during that shakeup at OpenAI. Because it still seems quite opaque. “The Washington Post”, latest today, has come out with a story detailing what kind of manager Sam Altman has been. And you’d be surprised how he can also turn around and reflect on these investigations while we’re trying to figure out what happened.

Dan Hawley: Yeah, these reports from “The Post” are basically saying, you know, that Sam Altman pitted employees against each other, that there was a toxic environment, that board members There were some issues with it. Specifically, a board member who submitted a report that was critical of OpenAI and then had a back-and-forth and acrimonious relationship with the board member and Sam Altman. So this starts to give some idea of ​​what was going on there, other than that Altman wanted to push the AI ​​product over the security of OpenAI.

So yes, there’s a lot more coming to light. And you know, I believe it was Amazon that basically said, look, we have a number of companies working on AI. We are not grateful to just one. Basically, I mean, you know, it’s clearly a slap in the face to Microsoft and OpenAI. So if you’re Microsoft at this point, you’re seeing these reports, you’re seeing that regulators are looking around, I mean, investing in OpenAI, $10 billion over several years, certainly about There will be questions as to what is going on there right now.

Josh Lipton: Well, Dan Hawley, as always, thanks for joining us. Have a great weekend.

