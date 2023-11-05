FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan seeks allies and leadership in Silicon Valley charm offensive

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission” on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on July 13, 2023. Reuters/Kevin Worm/File Photo Get licensing rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan found some comforting company during a two-day visit to Silicon Valley this week as she tries to reverse her reputation for big tech.

In her first visit to the tech hub, home to luminaries and startups in her role, Khan delivered an important message to Silicon Valley during talks, dinners and events across the Bay Area: She is a friend of entrepreneurs and founders.

“I think it’s really important for DC to start connecting directly with founders with startups and getting a better understanding of the risks you’re seeing,” Kahn said at startup accelerator Y Combinator on Friday.

The high-profile effort to connect with the tech community marks a shift in Khan’s outreach strategy. He made a similar, but more low-key effort in New York in June, meeting with a small group of venture capital investors and talking about tech rules in a local bookstore.

Surrounded by tech workers and VC investors in San Francisco, Khan reiterated his focus on artificial intelligence, an area his agency has been tasked with looking at by an executive order from President Joe Biden this week.

Khan said, “I think there are very legitimate concerns right now that key inputs into this technology may already be controlled by a handful of companies, and we’re already seeing barriers in ways that hinder innovation and competition.” Can put it.” Note that the agency keeps track of all layers, from graphics processing units, cloud computing to the data used by AI models.

At a Mission District café on Thursday, where about half the room raised their hands to identify themselves as workers at Big Tech companies, Khan was greeted with applause and cheers for a fireside chat.

Just a few hours earlier at Stanford University, a man who said he worked for Meta (META.O) said “he was a big fan of what you did to my boss, even Even in the meta.” This was an apparent reference to the agency’s lawsuit attempting to block the company’s acquisition of AI startup Within Ltd.

Even as the FTC was preparing to send a letter to a Republican lawmaker on Friday detailing its tough stance on what it sees as unlawful mergers, including the $69 billion purchase of Activision, closed by Microsoft (MSFT.O) Khan had trouble appearing. Become a friend of industry workers.

“We are very focused on using our laws to protect everyone: consumers, but also workers,” he said Thursday from a standing ovation in San Francisco. “The FTC’s goals are perfectly in line with innovators and entrepreneurs.”

Big tech companies, notably Amazon (AMZN.O) and Meta, view Khan, who rose to prominence after publishing a 2017 academic article that described Amazon’s practices as anti-competitive, as an obstacle. I went.

Both companies demanded that she recuse herself from any antitrust investigations into her practices shortly after she took the job, indicating in filings at the time that they did not consider her to be impartial.

