FTC bans Rite Aid from using AI facial recognition technology in settlement

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that Rite Aid “will be banned for five years from using facial recognition technology for surveillance purposes” as part of a settlement of allegations that the retailer used such technology without “reasonable safeguards.” Failed to deploy the technology.

The FTC said that Rite Aid’s technology “incorrectly tagged consumers, particularly women and people of color, as shoplifters.” It also said the retailer “failed to implement appropriate procedures in the use of facial recognition technology in hundreds of stores and to prevent harm to consumers.”

Samuel Levin, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement released Tuesday: “Rite Aid’s reckless use of facial monitoring systems caused its customers to suffer humiliation and other harms, and its violation of the order exposed consumers’ vulnerable lives.” The information was put at risk.” “Today’s unprecedented order makes clear that the Commission will remain vigilant to protect the public from inappropriate biometric surveillance and improper data security practices.”

The proposed order would require Rite Aid to implement comprehensive safeguards to prevent these types of harms to consumers “when deploying automated systems that track them or flag them as a security risk,” the FTC said. The drugstore chain must also “implement a robust information security program, which must be overseen by top company executives,” the FTC said.

A Reuters investigation published in 2000 reported that Rite Aid “quietly added facial recognition systems to 200 stores across the United States” over an eight-year period. “In the heart of New York and metro Los Angeles, Rite Aid deployed the technology largely in low-income, non-white neighborhoods,” Reuters reported at the time.

For its part, Rite Aid said the company was “pleased to reach a settlement with the FTC and put this matter behind us.”

“We respect the FTC’s investigation and remain aligned with the agency’s mission to protect consumer privacy,” Rite Aid said in a statement Tuesday evening. “However, we fundamentally disagree with the facial recognition allegations in the agency’s complaint. The allegations relate to a facial recognition technology pilot program that the company deployed in a limited number of stores. Rite Aid had stopped using the technology in this small group of stores more than three years ago, before the FTC investigation into the company’s use of the technology began.