FTII Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $56.1 million, which translated to a basic and diluted loss per share of common stock of $0.55. Despite the net loss, the company generated adjusted EBITDA of $32.2 million from its four main segments.

financial performance

FTAI Infrastructure’s total revenues for Q3 2023 were $80.7 million, a slight increase from $78.6 million in Q3 2022. However, the company’s operating expenses also increased to $68.4 million from $60.9 million in the same period last year. The net loss for the period was largely due to higher operating expenses and interest expense, which amounted to $25.9 million.

Dividends and Business Highlights

On October 26, 2023, FTAI Infrastructure’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. This dividend will be payable to holders of record on November 16, 2023. 9, 2023.

Despite the net loss, the company highlighted several positive developments. Transtar, one of the core segments of FTAI infrastructure, is expected to launch new third-party business opportunities in the coming months, which is expected to provide strong momentum for 2024. Additionally, Jefferson Terminal executed several contracts during Q3 with the potential to generate meaningful adjusted EBITDA. One time operation.

financial statement summary

FTAI Infrastructure’s balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, showed total assets of $2.39 billion, down slightly from $2.48 billion at the end of 2022. The company’s total liabilities also declined from $1.69 billion to $1.60 billion during the same period. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

The company’s consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, showed net cash used in operating activities of $2.2 million, a significant improvement from net cash of $37.7 million in the same period in 2022.

looking ahead

FTAI Infrastructure is optimistic about its future performance. The company’s upcoming business opportunities, particularly in its Transtar and Jefferson Terminal segments, are expected to provide strong momentum for 2024. The company’s management will host a conference call on October 27, 2023 to discuss third quarter 2023 results in more detail.

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from FTAI Infrastructure Inc. for more information.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

