ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport operations return to normal

Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has resumed normal operations after a bomb threat. Terminal 1 was evacuated at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a bomb threat at approximately 5:26 p.m. Sunday. The BSO detained and interrogated an adult male during their investigation. "While I was on the air a friend of mine sent me a message saying there was something going on. So, I had a little idea, but now it's all good." "Just kind of backed up," Wesley Cutler, who was traveling from Kansas City, told WPBF 25 News. "The roads are busy so we can't really take our car yet, so we're waiting." With Terminal 1 closed, cars were backed up for miles, and some passengers were even walking down the highway to their gate in hopes of not missing their flights. Some passengers also commented online that they had been waiting for nearly an hour for rideshare services. "Normally, we fly to Palm Beach…West Palm Beach. And it's so small, it's so easy to get around," said Lauren Cutler, a passenger. "So, it's been a little chaotic since we got off the plane."

