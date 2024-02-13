FSIS Recall Release 006-2024 Salmonella

Washington DC, February 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Washington, February 12, 2024 – Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive, NJ establishment, is recalling an undetermined quantity of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat charcuterie products containing copra, which may have been processed , which may have resulted in potential contamination with foodborne pathogens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

RTE Koppa products have various best by dates. The recalled products and product labels can be found here.

The recalled products are marked with the establishment number “EST”. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations across the country.

FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate the multistate outbreak of Salmonella. FSIS collected discontinued RTE Coppa product as part of the investigation, which tested positive for Salmonella, but that product was not released into commerce. After further investigation, FSIS determined that the product subject to the recall could be processed. Further testing is underway to determine whether the product sample that tested positive for Salmonella is related to the outbreak. The company recalled charcuterie products on January 3, 2024, related to possible Salmonella contamination, and FSIS issued a public health alert related to additional charcuterie products on January 18, 2024. Anyone concerned about the disease should contact a healthcare provider.

Consuming food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days of eating the contaminated product. This illness usually lasts for 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. However, in some individuals the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient may need to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and individuals with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe disease. Persons concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some of the product may be in the refrigerators of retailers and consumers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS regularly conducts recall effectiveness investigations to verify that recalled companies notify their customers about recalls and that steps are taken to ensure that the product is no longer available to consumers. . When available, retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Marco Lastrico, Public Relations, Busetto Foods, at 917-634-1685 or [email protected]. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Busetto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to [email protected]. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ Could.

