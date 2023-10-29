FS Weekly 76: A Simple Idea to Practice Personal Development – Startup of the Future

Hi: I’m Ruhul and this is Future Startup Weekly, a newsletter about entrepreneurship, expertise and good work. Please let us know if you enjoy the newsletter and have any feedback to improve it. You can read previous issues here and subscribe here.

Every week, more than 11,000 founders, investors, operators, business, technology and media professionals read FS Weekly. If you want to promote your product/services among our readers and support our work, you can do so now Sponsor this newsletter, Details can be found Here,

Vishwanathan Anand is an Indian chess grandmaster and former five-time world chess champion. When Anand was a child, his mother encouraged him to develop the habit of contemplation. After each chess game, she would force him to sit down and make notes on his performance, mistakes, observations about his opponents, opportunities he missed, areas where he could have done better, possible reasons why he Performed poorly in one area, and did better. More than expected in another, and so on. That practice would eventually become a lifelong habit, helping him transform his game. Anand writes in his excellent biography Mind Master:

“As I grew up, this habit gradually developed in me. Right after the loss, when the pain was deep and the sting was fresh, I jotted down my observations and stumbled upon solutions I had seen but not acted upon or had ignored. Not only did this help me recognize my mistakes, it also gave me a broader perspective on whether the mistakes fit into some kind of worrying pattern that needed to be eliminated.

Well thought out training is how you improve at anything. Top athletes have to endure grueling training on a daily basis to reach the top and stay there. I call it a framework for improving anything.

Continuous reflection practice can open up new opportunities for growth in any area we choose to apply it. If you want to improve your interpersonal skills, or get better at sales, create a recursive closed-loop model of reflection, apply your lessons, and see what happens.

The challenge is that while we understand the benefits of such practice, only few of us actually take the trouble to do regular reflection. I have a weekly reflection system with 10/12 questions that forces me to reflect on my week – What was my biggest obstacle this week? What can I learn from this and move forward and make a difference?; How self-conscious was I last week?; Am I still proud of something I did or did last year?; my regrets; How focused was I last week?; What are the current Hamming problems in my life and work? etc.

Most weeks I don’t go through them all because I either feel like I have more important things to do or I try to avoid the feeling of doing it. These are common excuses we use to find shortcuts around the hard work of development.

Interestingly, people who practice these practices also feel the same way. They don’t enjoy it. But still they practice it. For example, Anand writes in the book that in the initial days he hated this practice. He did this just to please his mother. However, years of repeated practice turned it into a habit, leading to a lifelong practice of reflection and growth.

It may not always be pleasant to reflect on all the mistakes and blunders we have made throughout the day or week, but we must force ourselves to do so and look at our flaws without caring. Like Ananda, eventually we will develop enough muscle to endure and, at some point, begin to see the fruits of our endurance.

All development demands some disruption. Remember, we either suffer the pain of growth or the pain of decline. Create your own approach to practicing growth.

That is all. Now, onto the update.

What we published last week

1. 08 Best Books on Building a Great Workplace Culture

A list including summaries of 08 books on how to think about company culture. Culture is considered one of the most important aspects of building a company but understanding how to do it remains a challenge. This list can be an entry point.

2. Choose growth, practice growth

My take on how we can practice personal development. One of the most important things I didn’t understand until quite late into my adulthood was the importance of practicing growth in our personal and professional lives and the difference it can make. More importantly, we are all perfectly capable of doing this – practicing growth.

3. Bohubrihi, skills and professional development-focused online learning platform, launches all-access subscription

It allows students to access the entire Bohubrihi content library with just one subscription, including over 50 courses designed to meet the needs of today and tomorrow’s job markets.

4. Medicine delivery startup Arogga raises $5.5M seed round, eyes regional expansion

The round was led by The Venture Collective, a US-based venture capital firm, with participation from other investors including The Blue Collective (US), Iterative (Singapore), Stella Maris Partners (Mexico), as well as returning investors were also included. Ratio Ventures (UK), Sketchnote Partners (Spain), and Epic Angels (Singapore). Notably, local Bangladeshi investors IDLC Finance and Startup Bangladesh Limited are also investors in Arogga.

That’s all for this week.

If you enjoyed reading Future Startup, please share it with others who may find it inspiring and educational.

Every week, more than 11,000 founders, investors, operators, business, technology and media professionals read FS Weekly. If you would like to promote your product/services among our readers and support our work, We are looking for sponsors for this newsletter through 2023. Details can be found Here,

Thank you for reading.

Ruhul

From Team FS

continue reading:

Source: futurestartup.com