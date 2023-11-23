Fruit recalled across US due to Listeria outbreak

A California produce company is voluntarily recalling some of its fruit products after a listeria outbreak that led to one death and 10 hospitalizations since 2018.

On Friday, November 17, the Food and Drug Administration published its own alert, which also included an announcement from the company, writing that it would “in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15.” “Voluntarily recalling unsold peaches, plums and nectarines.” November 15, 2023.” It says the fruit is being recalled because it “has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” which can cause serious illness or death, especially in people with weakened or weakened immune systems.

The fruit was distributed nationwide and sold in individual pieces with multiple PLU stickers or other consumer packaging at retail stores, and sold between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15, 2023. Went. PLU stickers include the following:

Yellow Peach: 4044 or 4038

white peach: 4401

Yellow Elixir: 4036 or 4378

White Elixir: 3035

Red Plum: 4042

Black Plum: 4040

The recall is only for “conventionally grown fruits,” not any of its organic products, the company said, and its peaches, plums and nectarines that are currently available for sale at retail stores are subject to this recall. Are not included in.

Additionally, the company added an important note that, although the recalled fruit is no longer available in retail stores, “consumers may be storing the recalled fruit at home for later use.” Therefore, consumers are encouraged to check their freezer for any recalled fruit and discard it immediately. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention additionally recommends people who believe they may have stored contaminated fruit are advised to clean their refrigerator or any containers that hold fruit, as well as any The surface may have been touched, because “Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and spread easily to other foods and surfaces.” Those who have further questions can contact the company directly at 844-483-3867.