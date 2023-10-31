Fruit puree pouches may contain lead, FDA warns parents

Federal health officials are warning parents and caregivers not to buy Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets or feed them to their children because the product may contain elevated lead levels.

The Food and Drug Administration said Saturday that children who received the fruit pouches should be taken to a health care provider to get a blood test.

After elevated lead levels were found in the blood of four children in North Carolina, an investigation by state health and consumer agencies identified the pouches “as a potential shared source of exposure,” the FDA said. North Carolina health officials analyzed several samples of the fruit puree and detected “extremely high concentrations of lead,” the agency said.

The FDA reviewed the findings and said those lead levels “could result in acute toxicity.”

Fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through many retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree. Wanabana, based in Coral Gables, Florida, agreed to voluntarily recall all Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, regardless of expiration date.

The company said in a statement Sunday that it is working with the FDA to investigate the source of the contamination. “The company is committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of consumers,” the statement said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children under age 6 are at the highest risk of health problems from lead exposure.

Lead is poisonous to people of any age or health condition, but it is more harmful to young children because their bodies are still developing. According to the FDA, lead poisoning in children is often difficult to detect because they usually have no obvious or immediate symptoms.

Lead poisoning can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, the agency said, and signs and symptoms vary depending on exposure. Short-term symptoms include headache, stomach pain, vomiting and anemia. In the long run, side effects may include irritability, lethargy, fatigue, constipation, and difficulty concentrating.

Children in particular may experience brain and nervous system damage, learning and behavioral problems, and difficulty hearing and speaking, according to the CDC.

