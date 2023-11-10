Fruit pouches, periods and a home remedy: The week in Well+Being

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

You are reading our weekly Well+Being newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Happy Thursday! This week, we’re writing about ultra-processed foods, salt water gargling and a new weight-loss drug. Plus, we’ve got our weekly “joy” snack. But before that … This week’s must-reads: These athlete moms have learned “psychological flexibility.” You can too.

A new drug option for weight loss: What to know about Zepbound .

Children got lead poisoning from fruit pouches. Here’s what happened.

A new use for psychedelic therapy: Helping you cope with climate change anxiety .

Clean your house and get a workout. Here’s how. What happened to your food before you bought it? For decades, the federal government’s dietary guidelines have urged people to eat plenty of foods rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and protein — while warning us to steer clear of foods high in sodium, sugar and saturated fat, writes our Eating Lab columnist, Anahad O’Connor.

But now, the scientific experts who shape the way we eat might start warning consumers against eating too many ultra-processed foods.

For the first time, the guidelines committee is examining the science on obesity and ultra-processed foods — industrially manufactured items that have unusual combinations of flavors, additives and ingredients, many of which are not found in nature. These include things such as chicken nuggets, sweetened breakfast cereals, boxed mac and cheese, frozen dinners, potato chips and fast food.

The committee’s conclusions could lead to a seminal change in how Americans view nutrition, forcing them to think beyond the basic nutrients in a food, and instead consider how their food is made and what happens to it before it reaches their table.

Nutrition experts say that highlighting ultra-processed foods in the upcoming guidelines could have a significant effect on the country’s diet, from what we eat at home to the food served to children in national food programs. In recent years, dozens of studies have found that people who consume a lot of ultra-processed foods have higher rates of weight gain, obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

To learn more, read the full report from Anahad.

A home remedy to ease your covid symptoms

Gargling and nasal rinsing with salt water is a popular home remedy. But does it work?

New research shows the tried-and-true salt water gargle may ease covid-19 symptoms and keep people out of the hospital. Although some earlier small studies have shown similar findings, the research has a number of limitations.

Experts agree that gargling is not a replacement for listening to your doctor, getting vaccinated and using medications such as Paxlovid once diagnosed. But here are some basics for gargling and nasal rinsing if you have a respiratory virus from the study author, Jimmy Espinoza, professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of Texas at Houston’s McGovern Medical School.

Boil the water first. You can buy sterile saline solutions, but if you’re using water from home, boil it and let it cool until it is warm. Boiling the water first is important “because the nasal passages are prone to infection” from contaminants that may be in the water, Espinoza said.

Add salt. Add about a third teaspoon of salt water to eight ounces of the warm water.

Alternate gargling with the nasal rinse. Separate the water into two batches so you have one for gargling and one for nasal rinsing. Gargle for one minute with one, then run the other through your nose using a neti pot. Alternate until you’re done.

Nasal rinsing without a neti pot. If you don’t have a neti pot, you can put some of the water in your clean hands, hold one nostril closed with your finger and pour the water into the other one, then switch.

Women are having more periods than earlier generations

Q: How often should I be getting my period? I’ve heard it’s every 28 days, but my cycle is sometimes longer or shorter. How do I know if my periods are “normal?”

A: What it means for a period to be “normal” varies so much that it’s no surprise many people remain unsure, writes our Ask a Doctor columnist, Trisha S. Pasricha, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. She says that overall, women today have more periods than earlier generations.

To learn more, read Trisha’s column. Use our Ask a Doctor form to submit a question, and we may answer it in a future column.

Here are a few things that brought us joy this week.

This runner finished last in the New York City Marathon. Here’s why he feels “blessed.”

How Thanksgiving recipes have changed: Insights from “The Joy of Cooking.”

It’s that time of year. Try these skillet sweet potatoes with brown butter and sage.

Meet the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog. His name is Maverick, and he’s a 150-pound Great Dane.

Want to know more about “joy” snacks? Our Brain Matters columnist Richard Sima explains. You can also read this story as a comic.