Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market: Global Key Insights

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market is an important sector within the food industry that involves a variety of techniques and processes for transforming fresh fruits and vegetables into a wide range of products. These processed products meet the diverse needs of consumers including convenience, long shelf life and value added options. The market offers a variety of products, including canned fruits and vegetables, frozen products, fruit juices, dried fruits and vegetable purees. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global fruit and vegetable processing market is estimated to reach approximately US$8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach approximately US$11.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022.

Need of Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market

Year-round availability: One of the primary needs met by the fruit and vegetable processing market is the ability to make fruits and vegetables available throughout the year. Processing techniques such as canning, freezing, and drying allow these products to be preserved and available even when out of season, ensuring a continuous supply to consumers.

Reducing food waste: Fruit and vegetable processing helps reduce food waste. By extending the shelf life of these perishable items, it reduces the loss of fresh produce that might otherwise remain unsold and thrown away.

Convenience: Processed fruit and vegetable products provide consumers with a convenient and time-saving option. This is especially important in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, where people don’t always have time to prepare fresh produce, but still want to maintain a balanced diet.

Nutrient Retention: The industry plays an important role in preserving the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables. Through careful processing techniques, it retains essential vitamins and minerals, making these products a reliable source of nutrition.

Value Addition: Fruit and vegetable processing adds value to raw produce by making a wide range of products like fruit juices, dry fruits, canned vegetables and others. This value addition benefits both consumers and the industry by providing a variety of choices and increasing profitability.

Global trade: Processing markets enable global trade in fruits and vegetables. Consumers can access a wide range of products from different regions and enjoy seasonal produce from around the world.

Food security: Fruit and vegetable processing contributes to food security by reducing dependence on seasonal production. This helps ensure a stable food supply, even in areas with limited growing seasons or in cases of natural disasters affecting fresh produce.

Fresh produce shows impressive growth

When it comes to product types, the fresh fruits and vegetable segment stands out as the star performer. This segment displayed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, and it is easy to understand why. With increasing demand for ready-to-cook products, consumers are increasingly turning to fresh fruits and vegetables. The convenience factor cannot be underestimated, as busy lifestyles increase the demand for easy-to-prepare food. Additionally, health awareness and desire for freshly cut fruits and vegetables, which saves preparation time, have contributed to the expansion of this segment.

Asia Pacific emerged as a major power

The Asia Pacific region emerged as a powerhouse of the processed fruits and vegetable market. The growth of the fruit and vegetable processing industry has been remarkable in developing economies, especially in Asia Pacific and South American countries. Several factors have fueled this growth, including the increasing number of working women, growing middle-class population, bulk production of various agricultural products, and government subsidies, especially in countries like India. The combination of these factors and trade liberalization policies have made Asia Pacific a major force in this market.

conclusion

The processed fruits and vegetables market displayed several notable trends and developments in 2022. The dominance of the vegetable sector, impressive growth of fresh produce and the emergence of the Asia Pacific region as a major player have been the defining features of the market. As consumers continue to prioritize health, convenience and sustainability, the processed fruit and vegetable market is poised for further growth in the coming years. It will be interesting to see how these trends evolve and shape the industry in the future, as more companies explore marketing and growth strategies to meet the changing consumer landscape. Leading companies such as Conagra Brands, Greencore Group, Nestle and others are well-positioned to make a significant impact on the market trajectory in the coming years.

