Published on Dec 9, 2023, 12:07pm ET

An unlikely millionaire willed $13 million to charity after he dies, but did not specify his intended recipients of the pile of cash, prompting his lawyer to try to divide it.

The lawyer’s methods led some organizations to think it was a scam, and they lost a piece of the unconventional bequest.

Indianapolis resident Terry Kahn, a 30-year employee of the Veterans Administration, died in 2021, with no immediate family to leave his fortune to.

Kahn stated in his will that it be donated to “charity”, but he failed to designate any particular organization he supported.

Kahn’s attorney Dwayne Isaac told CBS News that Kahn was “incredibly frugal” and did not even own a cell phone because he thought it was too expensive.

After his client’s death, Isaac was tasked with cold-calling dozens of local nonprofits and essentially offering them millions.

“Probably three or four different entities lost out because they didn’t return my call,” Isaacs told the outlet.

A nonprofit executive who answered his call remembered hearing Isaac’s shocking question.

“The first thing they said was, ‘What would you do with $1 million?’” recalled Amy Hildebrand, CEO of Helping Veterans & Families of Indiana.

He wasn’t the only one shocked by the call.

Margaret Sheehan, executive director of Teachers’ Treasures, a free store for teachers in need of classroom materials, was given a gift of $1.5 million, nearly double the group’s annual budget.

“It was an amazing act of kindness to which I responded, ‘I need to sit down,’” Sheehan said.

“We were hovering over our bodies, wondering, is this true?” Another recipient, Julie Henson, vice president of development for Coburn Place, which supports survivors of domestic violence, told the outlet.

According to Isaac, Kahn lived in a modest home, drove an old Honda and had requested that no money be spent on the death announcement when he passed.

“He’s smiling somewhere, there’s no doubt about that,” Isaac told the outlet. “He’ll get a kick out of it.”

