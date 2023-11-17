FRP Advisory reports 'strong' trading due to surge in corporate governance

FRP Advisory, one of the country’s leading restructuring firms, today said it expects to register revenue growth of 19 per cent for its half year to October end. The company said the increase is partly due to “increased levels of activity” in the restructuring market as businesses struggle with debt and higher interest rates.

It said: “Companies with significant borrowings that have locked out low interest rate arrangements are now subject to much higher debt service costs.”

Additionally, many companies are struggling with cost inflation. FRP said the construction, property, casual dining and food service, retail, administrative and support services sectors are finding it particularly difficult to deal with the challenging environment.

Company governance was now close to “pre-pandemic levels”.

To increase its presence in the UK restructuring market, in September FRP acquired Wilson Field for £4.8m. The deal added a team of 63 licensed insolvency and debt advisory specialists to the group.

FRP said its corporate finance team had also noted a slowdown in the UK mergers and acquisitions market. It closed 25 transactions with a total value of £537m in the first half of its financial year and helped raise £209m of debt. In the same period last year, it had worked on 40 deals worth £1.2bn and £552m of loans.

The company said it would see earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the period of £15.5 million, up 34 per cent year-on-year.

Chief executive Geoff Rowley said: “Looking ahead, we are confident of making further progress with our leading position in our core markets and a team and structure that will allow us to support corporates through the business cycle and meet our growing demand. “Keeps it in a good position to respond to services.”

Source: www.cityam.com