Finland will close all crossings of its eastern border with Russia, accusing the Kremlin of waging a “hybrid war” with the migrant crisis at the border.

Frontex, the European coast guard and border guard agency, has announced it will deploy 50 officers to Finland’s border with Russia.

Helsinki has closed all border points with its eastern neighbor except one, and accused Russia of “hybrid warfare” tactics.

It says the country is encouraging and assisting migrants to get to border checkpoints and claim asylum – something Moscow denies.

“Frontex plans to deploy 50 border guards and other staff, as well as equipment such as patrol cars, to strengthen Finland’s border control activities,” the agency said in a statement, adding that the deployment would be “next Likely to start “early in the week”. ,

Finland, which is facing a surge in illegal entry into its territory through its eastern border, decided on Wednesday to close all but one of its borders with neighboring Russia.

According to a statement, the Finnish government said it was “clear that foreign officials and other actors have played a role in facilitating the entry of people into Finland”. In this he also blamed “International Crime”.

“Frontex’s support for Finland goes beyond logistics; it is a demonstration of the EU’s united stance against hybrid attacks on any of its members,” Frontex executive director Hans Leijtens said in the statement.

So far, 10 Frontex officers have been deployed along the 1,300-kilometre border that Finland shares with Russia.

Russian officials responded Thursday by announcing they were stepping up security in the Murmansk border area, where the only border crossing with Finland is still open.

Finnish-Russian relations have deteriorated in recent months, especially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to Finland joining the Western military alliance NATO in April this year.

