From Zero to 15.9 Billion Video Views: Lessons from YouTube Sensation 7Clouds

Marketing legend Seth Godin once said that marketing is no longer about what you make; It’s about the stories you tell. And there’s no better way to tell stories than through the magical blend of sight and sound that is video content.

It’s no secret that video has become a powerful marketing tool. According to Demand Metric and Vidyard reports, 83% of marketers say video is more important than ever, 87% of businesses use video as a marketing tool and 93% say video is the same or better than other types of content. Converts better.

Behind the scenes: building a YouTube music giant

Enter the world of 7Clouds, a YouTube channel, record label and music curation brand that has harnessed the power of video content to create an immersive experience for millions of people around the world. Born from the passion of music lover turned digital entrepreneur Zvezdan Zdravic, 7Clouds has evolved from a personal platform to share diverse music mixes into the world’s largest lyric video channel and one of the most subscribed music channels on YouTube. Has happened. According to social media analytics platform Social Blade, 7Clouds has 21.2 million followers and 15.9 billion video views – numbers that will surely stun marketers eager to learn a few lessons.

Hitting the tone: Resonating with the audience

“Our journey with video content is a story of being flexible and adapting to the audience,” says Zdravik, explaining how 7Cloud was initially a place where he could create his own music for electronic dance music (EDM) and gaming mixes. Could share love. But, as the brand grew, Zdravik quickly expanded to offer music with lyrics for artists in a variety of genres. This strategic flexibility has paid off, as evidenced by the channel’s impressive growth. Social Blade’s recent statistics show steady monthly growth of nearly 200,000 subscribers and over 235 million video views.

Orchestrating Diversity: 7Clouds’ Inclusive Approach

Another key to Zdravik’s success is his focus on diversity and inclusion. “They’re not just buzzwords,” he says, although video advertisers have been slow to act otherwise. The December 2022 “Diversity in Advertising Creative” report revealed that 73% of artists appearing in video ad creative in 2022 were white, an increase compared to 2020 and 2021.

This fact is surprising. Melinda McLaughlin, CMO of Extreme Reach, said in an article discussing the diversity report that 100% of the population growth in the United States over the past 10 years has come from Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific-Islander, Native Indigenous, multiracial and ethnic minorities. Multi-Ethnic Section. “Adding diversity to one’s ad creative isn’t just the right thing to do…it’s good business,” he said. Zdravik agrees. “Giving our voices to diverse, emerging artists has helped 7Clouds build a diverse, loyal community,” he says.

Video Content Creation Success: The 7Clouds Blueprint

Whether you’re a small business owner, creator, or entrepreneur, you’ll learn many valuable lessons on how to use video to grow your brand from Zvezdan Zdravič’s journey with 7Clouds.

Know your audience

Zdravik’s journey began with a passion for EDM and gaming mixes. But what really makes them remarkable is how they adjust and adapt based on the listener’s preferences. He moved on from genres like lo-fi hip-hop and electro-swing, and arrived at where 7Clouds is today with a blend of EDM and pop. His shifts show how important it is to be aware of what your audience wants and to be open to change.

To know your audience, stay engaged. Monitor customer feedback and social channels, and stay updated on trends in your industry. Then, remain flexible enough to modify what you offer in response to the insights you gain. After all, success doesn’t just depend on what you offer; It’s about how well what you offer supports your audience.

Create and Innovate

Zdravik paved his way to success by harnessing the power of innovation. They experimented with a new video format to keep their content fresh and engaging – a great lesson. Last January, they also introduced seven sub-genre channels, one each for Rock, Rap, Dance, Chill, Country, Latin, Mix, and TikTok.

Think about how you can innovate in your business. Perhaps you could use generative AI or augmented reality. If your audience loves newsworthy content, perhaps you could create a live-updating website that encourages people to visit frequently for the latest news or results. You can also create custom apps or custom GPTs.

As Zdravik did with 7Clouds, experimenting with new content formats can open up new channels to connect with your audience and differentiate your brand. The goal is to stand out by offering something new, unique, and different – ​​something that will grab the attention of customers who are tired of content.

develop community

At the heart of 7Clouds beats the heart of a thriving community. The brand has 179,000 followers on Instagram, 1.1 million followers on TikTok, and a thriving Discord channel with over 12,000 members. These platforms give Zdravik’s audiences multiple ways to connect with the brand and each other, creating a multidimensional community experience.

“Our inclusive approach to content has helped us attract such a community,” says Zdravik, explaining that he focuses on the quality of an artist’s tracks and how well they fit with the brand. Are – not on how big a name they are. This approach appeals to fans because it helps them discover new artists they might not otherwise know about. It also helps in discovering and promoting new artists. “We like to include lesser-known artists,” Zdrawicz says, nodding to their blueprint for success.

Get out there, to gather your community. To be seen and known. Chat with your customers on social media. Run a customer appreciation program. Host a dedicated online forum where people can share experiences and provide feedback. And keep your listeners in the loop by sending out regular surveys or posting social media polls. Asking for feedback shows that you value opinions and helps you tailor your products and services.

educate to empower

Reflecting on his journey, Zdravik sees 7Clouds as a platform where music meets self-development and innovation. He plans to get into the education business, offering courses and coaching that will help people make money from YouTube and the music industry. “I see 7Clouds as a hub where people can come for music, knowledge and inspiration,” he says.

You can follow Zdravik’s lead by adding an education arm to your business. Whether you offer courses, coaching, masterminds, ebooks, or apps, educating people can establish you as a thought leader and add another layer of value to your brand. You can also share your journey and the insights you gained along the way. “I’m extremely grateful for where I am now and the experiences I’ve had,” he says. “Sharing how I got here and standing strong amid declining curation channels is a great way to inspire new Will be helpful for entrepreneurs.”

What will happen next? Taking inspiration from the evolution of 7Clouds

Zvezdan Zdravic’s approach to development is a roadmap to success. “I don’t just look at success in terms of 7Cloud’s numbers,” he says. “For me, success is about the artists we’re able to help, about the stories we’re able to tell. are capable, and it’s about the community we’ve built.”

7Clouds’ story is a great reminder of the power of video content, especially when combined with understanding your audience, embracing innovation, building a community, and empowering through education. Those pillars will point you toward business growth and building a brand that stands out and stands the test of time.

