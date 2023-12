Drinking multiple glasses of warm water as soon as you get up each morning is a component of Japanese water treatment. Proponents claim that drinking warm water on an empty stomach as soon as you wake up can cure a variety of diseases by cleansing the digestive system and regulating gut health. This approach is said to be able to cure a wide range of conditions online, from type 2 diabetes and cancer to constipation and high blood pressure. Nevertheless, a lot of these assertions have been overstated or lack scientific backing. Let’s go over the advantages and efficacy of Japanese water therapy.