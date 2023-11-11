Lamine Jarrad Contributor

Lamine Jarrad is the CEO and founder of StellarFi, a credit-building tool that helps Americans boost their credit scores and overall financial health.

My journey from a humble immigrant to a Marine and then to a successful entrepreneur is a testament to the American dream.

According to the SBA, veterans are approximately 45% more likely to start their own business than those who did not serve in the military. The giants own nearly 2 million businesses and employ more than 5 million Americans.

These statistics raise the question: Are veterans naturally born into entrepreneurship, or is there a deeper connection between their military service and entrepreneurial success? Is there a unique synergy between the discipline, adaptability, resourcefulness and leadership skills inherent in service members and the qualities required to become a successful startup founder?

Short answer: yes. But fair warning to seasoned readers – don’t let this inflate your ego and convince yourself that you’re in on it. My advice for aspiring veteran founders goes beyond echoing the well-documented similarities between military service and entrepreneurship.

As a fintech founder, I leverage technology to help others find the economic stability that my family lacked for many years. I was born in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan SSR, a former republic of the USSR. When the Soviet Union collapsed, my family was forced to flee to Moscow, narrowly escaping the ethnic war against the Armenians. After spending six years as refugees in Moscow, my family moved to the United States where I finished high school and then joined the Marines.

Navigating provided a jump start to my trajectory of creating solutions to big problems like access to banking in the cannabis and freelancing industries and now building StellarFi, the third fintech I founded, to solve a similar problem. Designed to irritate more than half of the population. US population: bad reputation.

Like many veterans, my enlistment was equally motivated by a desire to have access and opportunity to achieve the American Dream and a deep sense of gratitude to our country. But my experience as a Marine helped me understand that, like most important missions, the path to entrepreneurial success depends on a combination of four critical elements: learning to disrupt the norms; Maintaining an unwavering, flexible mindset; Seeking partners who are similar to wartime allies; and harnessing the rich tapestry of experienced resources and networks.

Always have the courage to challenge the status quo and create solutions to deal with it

George S. Patton once said, “Take calculated risks. This is completely different from being hasty.”

During my deployment to Iraq, I encountered an inefficient supply chain at our base. We had water lines that were constantly compromised, so we would fly in water from somewhere else, then manage that infrastructure very inefficiently. We hired American contractors who had no idea what they were doing, instead of locals who had worked on this basis for years.

Taking the risk of cleaning toilets for the rest of the deployment, I told the colonel running the base how to fix it. They pulled me from my unit to implement my ideas and run the infrastructure for an establishment of 20,000 personnel. Finding flaws and optimizing processes became part of my daily thoughts and motivations.

Years later, as a federal bank regulator for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, I found myself again challenging the status quo in the way we supported and advised banks in optimizing their operations.

In that setting, the status quo prevailed and I found myself frustrated. From this need to create solutions, my first startup, Token, was born.

Forget about unfailable missions. you will fail. get back up.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, ask yourself if you can do something else for a living. If the answer is yes, do yourself a huge favor and pursue that other thing. If the answer is that I can’t do anything else but become an entrepreneur, then do so.

The token was profiled on the front page of The New York Times DealBook while in beta mode. The problem we solved was payments and banking for cannabis dispensaries. The solution we created was to create our own rails using cryptocurrencies that would completely bypass traditional financial rails.

We had tremendous growth in terms of traction and growth. Then the political environment around the industry became unstable and we lost many partners in the banking sector. Token was lying dead in the water.

In the spirit of the Marine Corps’ unofficial slogan, I had to improvise, adapt, and overcome token after token. Instead of ending my entrepreneurial journey and going back to treasury or another financial services job, I decided to learn from tokenization and start my second company, Joust, a neobank for freelancers.

Find investors you will battle with

After leaving the Marines, I worked as a contractor for the Corps’ Special-Operations Command. My job was to facilitate unconventional-warfare simulations.

During these role-play exercises, I would lead small teams of “local rebels” composed of volunteer Marines. Special-ops teams would then attempt to befriend us, train us, and develop a coalition of rebels who would join us in the war with our common enemy. This strategy, otherwise known as asymmetric warfare, allowed us to reduce the number of actual Marines going into combat while optimizing American resources.

From my experience building three companies, I’ve learned that being a founder and creating disruptive solutions means being a rebel. And rebels need wartime allies who support their missions with guidance and resources while respecting their autonomy.

They demonstrate loyalty and risk tolerance, especially in critical situations. Their mentality is similar to those special-ops marines. They are willing and eager to “embed” with the founder and startup team, and understand how the business is run and why it thrives.

When looking for investors, look for people who value an authentic, collaborative arrangement based on mutual respect and tolerance.

Veterans before you have built a network to help you succeed. use it.

My last advice is practical. Find programs and people that will help you start and grow your business.

There are countless programs for experienced entrepreneurs that can connect you with information, resources, and a large network of investors and fellow founders. Here are some notable ones:

While statistics confirm the connection between military service and entrepreneurial success, it is important for aspiring experienced founders not to let this statistic inflate their egos, but to recognize that, like military service, the entrepreneurial path is also filled with difficult challenges. is full of.

These pillars not only support your journey as a founder but also empower you to overcome obstacles, adapt to change, and achieve remarkable results in the field of entrepreneurship, impacting the lives of thousands of people in the process. Has potential impact.

Source: techcrunch.com