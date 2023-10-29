Growing up in Enugu, Alex Udeze learned the value of self-reliance at an early age. As a teenager, he turned to entrepreneurship to make ends meet, starting with a video rental shop at just 16 years old. This early move into business was driven by the fear of financial difficulty and a sense of responsibility as the elder sibling in a large family.

Today, Alex is the co-founder of Distress Property Market Limited (DPM), a thriving player in the real estate industry. His journey into entrepreneurship was born out of necessity and driven by the dream of financial freedom.

Also Read: How to Meet Your Financial Goals Through Real Estate Investment by Agbodu

The idea behind DPM and its Distress Capital investment instrument was a combination of two passions: asset ownership and financial freedom. These are often considered the ultimate goals for individuals. Alex and his partner, Liris, aimed to create a brand that would help people achieve these dreams.

However, the road to success was not without challenges. In a new field with no formal education in real estate or track record, trust issues were a significant hurdle. The “almost-breakthrough” syndrome of the real estate world, where deals could fall through at the last minute, was another hurdle. Even with deals close to closing, customers would sometimes have a change of heart, making it a discouraging journey.

To overcome these challenges, Alex and his team developed a structured approach that prioritized trust and integrity in every transaction. He learned that good intentions are insufficient in the real estate business.

Building the right team was another important aspect of the journey. Alex had to adapt his leadership style to be both approachable and assertive. This balancing act was necessary to deal with the complexities of managing people and developing a dream team.

The turning point in Alex’s entrepreneurial career came when he closed his first deal, a distress sale which was bought for 120 million Naira and sold for 160 million Naira in less than a month in Lekki. This marked the company’s transformation, expanding the team and establishing key performance indicators and deliverables.

For aspiring entrepreneurs entering the competitive market, Alex emphasizes that consistency, intention, honesty and timing are essential. Even in crowded areas there is scope to dominate with passion and effort.

As for the future of Distress Property Market Limited, it is expanding rapidly, becoming a preferred destination for property buyers looking for below market price deals in Lagos. Plans are underway to establish an Abuja branch and expand to other African countries including Egypt, South Africa, Liberia and Kenya.

ALSO READ: Dekunle Okunrinboye shares entrepreneurial journey to success

With new products such as distressed capital investment instruments and partnerships with major Nigerian banks, the company’s future looks promising. The journey from a small video rental shop in front of his father’s house to a leading name in the real estate sector reflects the remarkable entrepreneurial success of Alex Udze and Distress Property Market Limited.

Source: businessday.ng