From Steve Ballmer to Jamie Dimon, meet the billionaires who made their fortunes without founding a company – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Among American billionaires, some notable ones achieved their status not by founding companies or inheriting wealth, but by climbing the ranks.

Of America’s 760 billionaires, Forbes highlighted only 26 individuals who built their wealth by working within the system, which included notable celebrities. Apple‘S Tim Cook, JP Morgan‘S jamie dimonand former Microsoft ceo steve ballmer,

As Forbes reports, this elite cadre of billionaires acquired their wealth through a variety of means, from working as early employees or executives at major tech companies to working in the upper echelons of hedge funds, private equity firms, and investment banks. of.

Leading the charge is Ballmer, whose $122.7 billion wealth, largely stemming from his roughly 4% stake in Microsoft, puts him behind company co-founder Bill Gates in terms of wealth. Ballmer’s journey from being Gates’ assistant in the 1980s to becoming CEO of the tech giant is a testament to the ability of employees to rise to the top.

Other tech giants on the Forbes list include former Google CEO Cook ($2.1 billion) Eric Smith ($21 billion), former chief software architect at Microsoft charles simoni ($7.3 billion) and former vice president of Facebook Jeff Rothschild ($5.7 billion).

The list also includes major players in the finance sector. Veritas Capital ceo Ramji Musallam ($9 billion) to Dimon ($2 billion).

While the path to billionaire status is usually paved by entrepreneurship or inheritance, these individuals exemplify a rare but possible journey to immense wealth through corporate achievement and strategic career navigation.

