From Startup to SaaS: Women Entrepreneurs’ Impact on Tech Trends and Beyond

Mumbai: Women Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is a global initiative celebrated on 19 November every year to recognize and empower women entrepreneurs across the world. Founded in 2014 by Wendy Diamond, an entrepreneur, author and philanthropist, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day aims to highlight the significant contributions of women entrepreneurs to the global economy and promote gender equality in the business world.

In the dynamic fields of technology and business, the role of women is becoming increasingly visible and influential. Their influence is particularly notable in shaping the trajectory of these industries, where innovation, entrepreneurship and commitment to social responsibility meet. This intersection is marked by a wave of women entrepreneurs, leaders and visionaries who are not only breaking traditional barriers but actively shaping the future of business.

As technology evolves, women are at the forefront, leading startups, driving disruptive innovations and contributing to sectors as diverse as health tech, e-commerce and social impact tech. His leadership extends beyond the boardroom with a focus on fostering diversity and inclusion, fostering technical education and actively participating in the investment landscape.

What new age entrepreneurs have to say about women entrepreneurs making significant contributions to the tech industry and leading business trends

Vandana Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Wonderlab

“As the co-founder of Wonderlab, India’s largest platform-first martech startup, one achievement that fills me with both humility and pride is building Wisr – a SaaS platform designed to support school infrastructure across India. “Carefully designed to uplift teachers and raise teachers’ salaries.” All driven by brand influence. The journey has been nothing short of an adventure, and as a woman entrepreneur growing in the ever-evolving tech industry, the sense of accomplishment has been extremely gratifying.

Staying at the forefront of industry trends is not just a professional aspiration; This is a strong commitment to continuous innovation. Through Wisr, our innovative SaaS platform seamlessly connects brands with school infrastructure enhancements, my aim goes beyond mere contribution – it’s about making a lasting impact. As women entrepreneurs, we are not just participants in the business landscape; We are architects of transformational change, actively shaping the trajectory of technology and business with a powerful combination of flexibility, visionary foresight and determination to redefine industry standards.

Vehicle Chief Marketing Advisor Sakshi Jain

In my journey through the ever-changing technological landscape, I have found that success depends on empathy and adaptability. Women entrepreneurs bring a unique blend of technical expertise and human touch, understanding both the progress and the people behind them. This empathy helps uncover trends closer to home, resulting in products that really matter.

As technology advances rapidly, flexibility is key, and women entrepreneurs create an environment that welcomes versatility and continuous learning. Collaboration inspires diverse teams to innovate and anticipate trends. In the world of tech, women entrepreneurs are overcoming obstacles and shaping the future with innovative, flexible approaches.

In AI, women carve out space with visionary efforts that value ethical considerations and challenging stereotypes. They are ahead of business trends, demonstrating a deep understanding of consumer needs. In my tech journey, I have learned that it’s all about understanding the tech pulse while remaining authentic.

Women entrepreneurs bring this dynamic mix of technical intelligence and human touch, understanding technology and the people behind it. It’s that empathy that helps identify trends that hit home, creating products that really matter. When it comes to adaptability, it’s about navigating it, keeping things flexible and never stopping the learning process. We are not just following business trends; We’re steering the ship with a keen eye on what people really need. Using AI for efficiency and exceptional user experiences, we are changing the script and inspiring the next wave. This is a human-first approach; Women entrepreneurs are driving change, making their mark, and ensuring that the path forward in tech is based on diversity and inclusion

Shaili Parmar, Senior Account Director, Virtue Worldwide

In the progressive world of Indian advertising, I am witnessing firsthand how women entrepreneurs are creating a new story full of creativity, resilience and unprecedented innovation. These incredible individuals aren’t just making waves; They are personally reshaping the entire landscape of our industry. Breaking gender norms, they inspire me with a determination to make work that is deeply reflective. In a traditionally male-dominated space, their stories resonate personally, inspiring a new era of inclusivity. These women are not just entrepreneurs; They are my guides to change, personally shaping the future of creativity and inclusivity in the fascinating world of advertising.

BC WebWise Founder – MD Chhaya Bardhwaj

Women have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and have innovated and disrupted industries. Let’s take a look at some of the torchbearers. Falguni Nair found beauty with e-commerce with Nykaa, Zivame’s Richa Kar did the same with lingerie. Shraddha Sharma’s YourStory has become a powerful medium that inspires entrepreneurs with authentic real stories. Trishneet Arora of TAC Security has established a powerful presence in the world and is a leader in cyber security. The list is growing longer and it is heartening to see women leaders and disruptors coming from all walks of life and spreading across India.

Dr. Somdutt Singh, Founder and CEO, Acidius Global Inc.

“My entrepreneurial journey has been phenomenal, marked by triumphs over challenges that reflect the resilience of women in business. Every opportunity I’ve created in the face of adversity has become a testament to my indomitable spirit and that of women in business. Whether faced with gender bias, skepticism or obstacles, each victory became a resounding declaration that women could overcome any obstacle they faced. These wins are not just individual milestones, but a collective anthem, echoing the resilience that defines women in business.

Securing funding for women-led enterprises proved to be a difficult challenge, requiring strategic skills and determination. The financial landscape has historically favored male-dominated industries, and breaking this bias requires not only a strong business plan, but also the courage to challenge the status quo. As a first-generation female entrepreneur, the journey was characterized by a delicate relationship between perseverance and empowerment. Each rejection letter was a call to refine and strengthen my vision, to embrace the failures as steps toward a more inclusive entrepreneurial landscape.

Naturally, leading as a first-generation female entrepreneur means braving entrenched stereotypes. Social narratives about women in business often carry preconceived notions that need to be dismantled. This included proving that ability has no gender, and success is not limited to traditional expectations. The empowerment gained from breaking these stereotypes was not just personal; It contributed to broader cultural change, challenged traditional norms and paved the way for future generations of women to chart their own entrepreneurial paths.

I discovered that strength is not defined only by overcoming obstacles. This also includes staying true to yourself in the face of adversity. Embracing my unique perspective as a woman in the field of entrepreneurship became a source of strength in itself. The power to bring about change lies not in conformity but in embracing the diversity of thought and perspectives that women bring to the table. Being yourself became a mantra, a reminder that authenticity breeds resilience. Building a solid support network was not only a strategic move but a lifeline during the stormy seas of entrepreneurship. Expressing gratitude for each lesson, failure, and victory became a powerful force, fostering humility and perspective. And perhaps most importantly, not being too hard on yourself emerged as an important lesson in self-compassion, recognizing that the journey is as important as the destination.

