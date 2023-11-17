From ‘Sluggate’ to Supreme Court confirmation: Local entrepreneur Ian Cook advocates for Mulgrew

Independent candidate Ian Cook has lived in the Mulgrave local all his life; Their children were born there.

Cook ran a local catering business, ‘I Cook Foods’, which was closed by the health department in 2019 following a listeria outbreak. He has made a number of allegations about why the business was closed in an alleged scandal described by the media as ‘Sluggate’, named after a slug found during an inspection of the business premises, which Cook described as Claimed that it had been planted.

Former Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton was recently acquitted when he was found guilty of wrongfully closing a Melbourne catering business in the Supreme Court. Iain and Ben Cook walked out of the Supreme Court in tears on Monday, November 13. Cook, who contested Mulgrew in 2022, finished second in the first preferences, but fell short of victory.

“My previous business, Cook Foods, was based in Dandenong. Between my business, my family and many friendships, I have had close ties to this community, especially the Greek community, for decades.” While operating I Cook Foods, we also provided Meals on Wheels services in Mulgrave and throughout Victoria . He said this inspired him to develop a new food technology “out of respect” for older people so that their food, which needs to be pureed, “tastes good and looks attractive, and allows them to eat with dignity.” Can get permission.”

According to Cook, the elders of the Greek community at Malgrave have built a strong foundation for their children and grandchildren and should be respected. It is important to me that the Greeks, the elders who helped create the society we now live in – along with their families and the next generation in the region, are not neglected by mainstream politicians.

Cook said that as a family man and small businessman, he knows “how difficult it is to provide for our families and manage the rising cost of living.” He said unfair state government taxes on properties undermine the Greek community’s efforts to provide for their children and grandchildren.” In Mulgrave, a constituency rich in cultural diversity and many small businesses, it is vital to keep the jobs, businesses and sole traders running, who are the backbone of this constituency and the state.

Source: neoskosmos.com