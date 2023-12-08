From Sinaloa, Mexico to the skyscrapers of Dubai, the art of laundering fentanyl money

bertrand monet is a professor at EDHEC, a business school, where he is the director of the Criminal Risk Management Chair. In this capacity, he has been interested in the Sinaloa Cartel since 2014. It took him years to identify intermediaries capable of guaranteeing both the credibility of his interlocutors and his own security. This investigation of fentanyl resulted in a three-part video series broadcast on Le Monde, which required several trips to Mexico and a lengthy process of building trust. “The Narcos agreed to speak out of a desire to demonstrate their power on the international stage,” Monet said.

“Dubai is heaven for us!” In the center of Business Bay, the emirate’s business district, Eduardo, a Mexican “narco”, interrupts his selfie session in front of the Burj Khalifa tower, the world’s tallest skyscraper, to explain to me how the various clans of the Sinaloa Cartel Come here to launder millions of dollars. He works for one of them in a dual capacity: He exports a lot of drugs, whether cocaine or fentanyl, an opioid 30 times more powerful than heroin, and then he launders the profits from this strange business. Is.

Monet answers fentanyl smuggling to audience: ‘Europe and the US must put pressure on the banking havens that are essential for cartels to launder their billions’

A several-month investigation in Culiacan, the cartel’s stronghold in Mexico, and then in New York, one of its main markets, gave me an accurate idea of ​​the value chain in the trafficking of fentanyl, the hottest product of the moment and the primary reason for drug trafficking. Of the 130,000 overdose deaths in the US in 2022. A kilo of fentanyl powder bought in China for $17,000 (€15,700) is turned into blue pellets called M30 in clandestine laboratories in Culiacan. The clans that make up the organization – several dozen in total – enjoy autonomy in producing the drug and then selling it to American smugglers at a rate of $400,000 per kilo, who in turn sell it in millions of doses of a few milligrams each. Sometimes mixed with other drugs like heroin, cocaine. For clans like Eduardo’s, which is particularly active in the fentanyl business, trafficking generates huge revenues. For the cartel and its 19,000 members, the profits amount to billions of dollars, which have certainly been looted.

A drug smuggler in Culiacan, Mexico, shows on screen a money-laundering scheme resulting from fentanyl proceeds. Image taken from the “Narco Business” video series. Le Monde/Adhec

A few weeks ago, in Culiacan, this same Eduardo sort of explained to me the money-laundering methods of his organization. It wasn’t anything too complicated or too secret. The first stage of the operation, placement, involves distributing cash – in concrete terms, stacks of bank notes – to thousands of bank accounts. To do this, cartels either put money into the coffers of hundreds of companies and businesses they control or deposit it directly into bank branches whose employees they bribe so that they report these deposits as suspicious. Don’t do it.

