From Sin City to Sports Central: How Las Vegas is betting big on a lucrative industry

When Formula 1 racecars race down the iconic Las Vegas Strip this Sunday, it will serve as another clearly visible reminder of a significant shift in the city’s economy.

In less than a decade, the desert city long known for its casinos, dining and live entertainment has grown to include four major league sports teams (the latest being MLB’s Athletics), six minor league teams and a major sports organization in Ultimate Fighting. The house has been built. Champion, and the Big Four sports venues are hosting events like NCAA Tournament games, NFL Pro Bowls, and the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII this February.

At least a half-dozen more locations are in the planning stages, and the city is poised to become one of the top picks for an NBA expansion team and an MLS team as well.

“Ten years ago, the leagues didn’t even want to look twice at us,” said Andrew Woods, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “Now it seems like we’re the darlings of the ball.”

Las Vegas a sports metropolis? This is a potentially attractive development that could lead to expansion and a broader economic base of the city; However, it comes with growing pains.

Initial economic impact estimates for Sunday’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the February 2024 Super Bowl were $1.3 billion and $500 million, respectively. (But this was before ticket prices for F1 dropped when the championship was won at the beginning of the season).

That total would equate to an estimated $1.8 billion contributed to the metro area by all sporting events from July 2021 to June 2022, according to an economic impact study released this summer by the Center for Business and Economic Research at UNLV’s Lee Business School.

However, with big events also come big challenges. Construction and preparation for the F1 race has caused traffic disruptions and agitated locals in the process. Also angering longtime residents and visitors are (initially) exorbitant prices and blocked views of everything from the Bellagio fountains to the Mirage Volcano due to temporary grandstands and signage.

“There are questions about whether we have enough infrastructure to handle even the largest events,” Woods said. “How do we make this profitable for a community that may soon have 3 million residents and 50 million visitors a year and make this work for everyone?”

And initially it doesn’t seem like the double-down on sports is benefiting everyone equally. While reviewing the intensity of sports in the Las Vegas area, Woods and his team noticed a troubling trend: “sports deserts.”

They found that some communities, particularly those that have been underserved in the past, may not have equal access to parks, local sports businesses and facilities. Woods said more research needs to be done to confirm the initial findings.

If you build it, they will come

The sport has been deeply ingrained in Las Vegas for decades, dating back to boxing’s heyday in the 1950s and 1960s and the rise of sports betting. Super Bowl Sunday and the March Madness tournament are usually packed with casinos and sportsbooks.

But for several decades, the NFL and other leagues resisted placing sports franchises in Las Vegas, possibly because of the deeply rooted gambling industry in the city. At one time, the city could not run tourism advertising during the Super Bowl.

By 2017, sentiment had begun to change – including among league commissioners like the NFL’s Roger Goodell – as the National Hockey League as well as the Oakland Raiders had plans to set up shop there.

“I think there’s been a little bit of a change in society with regard to gambling in general,” Goodell said during a March 2017 press conference. “Vegas is not the same city it was 10 or 20 years ago. It’s a much more diverse city, it’s become a hub for entertainment.”

Major League Baseball owners last week unanimously approved the relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas. – John Fischer/Getty Images

He added: “They put forward a very compelling proposal, which the ownership obviously approved by an overwhelming majority.”

Then came the 2018 Supreme Court decision that struck down a federal law that banned professional sports betting in most states.

As sports betting spread into people’s living rooms, Vegas remained at the center of that digital industry – home to the casino operators that support online gambling companies like those sportsbooks and FanDuel. Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the growth of sports betting and the continued explosion in fantasy football created additional interest in sports and, in turn, droves back to Vegas.

“Vegas fans are also sports fans, and sports has helped us expand the customer base that is willing to consider Las Vegas,” Hill said.

According to the LVCVA 2022 Las Vegas Visitor Profile study, 6% of visitors surveyed last year attended a sporting event, up from 3% in 2019, and 4% of visitors said sporting events were the primary reason for visiting Vegas .

“I think the city and our businesses are making a big bet that both of those percentages are going to grow,” UNLV’s Woods said, “that we’re going to see those percentages double in the near term, over the next two, three.” Can. In four years, we are adding more sports competitions.

facing ups and downs

The city that once known itself as the “Entertainment Capital of the World” has now rebranded as the “Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World”.

Sports are on the rise in Las Vegas, but leisure and hospitality remain the city’s bread and butter. In Clark County, Nevada, where Las Vegas is located, one in four workers is in the leisure and hospitality sector, Woods said, and $1 for every $3 earned is generated by those businesses.

And during the past two years, Las Vegas and other tourism-focused cities have benefited from a shift from consumer spending on experiences and travel versus commodities following the pandemic. Nevada’s monthly gaming revenues this year surpassed pre-pandemic levels and hit a nominal monthly record high of $1.4 billion in July, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Deep concentration in one industry can be positive when times are good, but if there is an economic downturn, it can be devastating to the local economy.

In April 2020, unemployment in Las Vegas rose to a staggering 34% as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, as the metro area hardest hit in the United States.

“The Strip was shut down, and that’s where the revenue for services is generated and that’s where the livelihoods for hundreds of thousands of people are generated, and it was horrible and scary at that time,” Hill said.

The Las Vegas Strip can be seen outside the lanai doors at Allegiant Stadium during a game on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. -Ethan Miller/Getty Images/File

As the pandemic progressed, construction continued on the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center as well as the Raiders Allegiant Stadium, among other projects.

“The city continued to bet on itself,” Hill said. “And it really paid off.”

Although the sporting events industry is rooted in the leisure and hospitality sector, there are some early signs that investment could promote the diversification of the regional economy through the rise of supporting businesses in sectors such as services, marketing and medicine.

According to research from UNLV, the number of professions in sports education has seen a 156% increase over the past 10 years. According to the report, youth sports participation, especially among girls and young women, has seen a significant increase.

“Anytime you can expand the thing that drives the economy, it has a stabilizing effect and probably even a growth effect,” Hill said. “When it comes to team sports specifically, no matter what’s going on in the economy, you’re going to have those events, and that’s a reason for people to decide to come to Las Vegas. “

