From sex clubs to strippers: Here are the 5 sexiest details of the Hunter Biden impeachment

Thursday’s indictment of Hunter Biden on federal charges in California revealed not only his alleged failure to pay taxes over a long period of years, but also what he actually did with millions in that time frame. Were staying.

According to the indictment filed by DOJ special counsel David Weiss in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Biden spent hundreds of thousands of dollars exclusively on “adult entertainment” and “ladies,” including memberships at a sex club and strippers. were also included.

Here are the 5 sexiest details included in the indictment:

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden walks with family members in Nantucket, Massachusetts, US on November 24, 2023. (Reuters/Tom Brenner)

1. Biden reportedly spent a total of $872,172 on “various women” and “adult entertainment.”

From 2016 to 2019, Biden allegedly spent $683,212 on what the indictment described as “various women”, including those with whom he had romantic or sexual relationships, and sex club memberships, Spent $188,960 on adult entertainment, including exotic dancers and strip clubs.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything except his taxes. ,” the indictment read.

The total $872,172 was a part of the millions of dollars Biden reportedly spent over those years, before ultimately receiving financial aid between January 2020 and October 2020 that still did not go to the Internal Revenue Service.

2. Biden allegedly failed to recognize payments to a stripper and escort as personal expenses rather than business

Biden met with his accountant in California on January 28, 2020, and reviewed the general ledger for his business unit, Owasco PC, to confirm line item accuracy.

“When he reviewed the ‘Office Expenses’ and ‘Professional and Outside Services’ schedules, Defendant identified with yellow highlighter personal expenses that should not be deducted as business expenses,” the indictment reads.

It says he failed to identify a $1,500 Venmo payment he made on Aug. 14, 2018, to an exotic dancer at a strip club as a personal expense rather than a business expense.

President Joe Biden enters a store with his son Hunter Biden in Nantucket, Massachusetts, US, on November 24, 2023. (Reuters/Tom Brenner)

“Defendant described the payment in the Venmo transaction as ‘artwork.’ Exotic Dancer did not sell him any artwork,” the indictment read.

Biden also failed to identify as a personal expense an $11,500 payment he allegedly made to an escort to spend two nights with him.

3. Biden reportedly claimed money given to sexual and romantic partners were wages to reduce tax burden

According to the indictment, Biden allegedly instructed his personal assistant in 2018 to put three women “with whom he had romantic or sexual relationships” and a fourth woman related to one of the three on his business payroll, as well as fire them. be provided. health benefit.

The indictment says Biden knew the salaries, which totaled $86,000, were “an erroneous deduction” but that he failed to inform his accountant.

“These payroll expenses were treated as business expenses on Owasco, PC’s Form 1120, thereby reducing defendant’s amount of income and, as a result, reducing his personal income tax liability,” the indictment said.

Hunter Biden looks on during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18, 2022 in Washington, US. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

4. Biden allegedly falsely claimed that stripper and sex club payments were business expenses

In a meeting with his California accountant on January 28, 2020, Biden allegedly misidentified payments and other wire transfers from his personal bank account as business expenses.

“Many of the expenses the defendant described were not, as he knew, business expenses. Instead, they were personal expenses that he described in his 2018 memoir as ‘bacchanalous,’” the indictment said. Were.”

Biden allegedly embezzled a $1,248 payment for an airline ticket for an exotic dancer to fly from Los Angeles to New York in September 2018.

“The defendants wired money to JPMorgan Chase to pay personal expenses and falsely told CA accountants that these wire transfers were business expenses,” the indictment says. “In fact, the wire transfers made from the Owasco, PC account to JPMorgan Chase were to pay for personal expenses.”

A similar wire transfer in July 2018 was made for $18,000 to an individual not named in the indictment, of which $10,000 was for “golf member deposits.”

“In fact, at defendant’s direction, $10,000 was used to purchase memberships in a sex club,” the indictment states. It said he visited the club with the person to whom he had given the money.

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden walks with his wife Melissa Cohen in Nantucket, Massachusetts, US on November 24, 2023.

5. Biden reportedly spent thousands on his business line of credit at a strip club

The indictment says Biden used his business credit line “to pay personal expenses and falsely represented to CA accountants that it was for business expenses.”

“In fact, the defendant used the business line of credit to pay for luxury hotels, restaurants, expensive clothing, and other personal items in New York and California during 2018,” it reads.

This allegedly included a $3,947 payment to a Washington, DC strip club, M Street Management, in January and a $774 Venmo payment to an exotic dancer in April.

Fox News Digital contacted Hunter Biden’s legal team for comment after the indictment was handed down. A spokesman for Special Counsel Weiss declined to comment.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

