From scrap to success, billionaire Anil Agarwal's journey inspires youth in Cambridge - News18

Last updated: October 26, 2023, 12:10 IST

Anil Aggarwal started his business career in the metal scrap industry of Mumbai.

Anil Agarwal studied at Miller High School, a government school in Bihar.

Famous Indian billionaire and entrepreneur, Anil Agarwal was recently invited as a distinguished guest speaker at the prestigious Cambridge University. At this prestigious institute, Agarwal shared invaluable insights on the profound importance of pursuing one’s dreams and aspirations. He is the visionary founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a leading multinational natural resources company.

Born in a Marwari family in Patna, India, Agarwal was raised in a small business ownership environment. His innate desire to expand his father’s small business was awakened at an early age, forcing him to set out on a transformational journey to Mumbai when he was only 19 years old.

Starting his career as a teenage scrap dealer in 1970, Agarwal has achieved remarkable heights in the mining and resources industry. During his address to students at Cambridge, he shared his personal struggles and the key moments that defined his path.

He said, “In my twenties and thirties, I faced many challenges, I would often compare my progress with others and wonder when I would achieve my goals. The turning point came after nine failed ventures and years of battling depression, which culminated in the launch of my first successful startup.”

Anil Aggarwal’s talk at the University of Cambridge provided an opportunity to underline the importance of perseverance and resilience in the achievement of dreams and ambitions. His journey from a small government school in Bihar to becoming a leading figure in the global business landscape is a testament to the power of unwavering determination.

Agarwal’s early career in Mumbai’s metal scrap industry laid the foundation for his later entrepreneurial endeavors. Over the years, this modest beginning grew into significant growth, with Agarwal successfully acquiring additional companies. Today, their business operations extend beyond the borders of India, to various countries. In particular, he is recognized for his involvement in a recent semiconductor production project.

Sharing his wealth of knowledge with young aspirants in their 20s and 30s, Anil Aggarwal encouraged them to have faith in their ideas, even when faced with doubt and the inevitable challenges that come with the pursuit of success. She emphasized the value of resilience and concluded with an empowering message, “If you’re facing challenges in your 20s or 30s, remember, your story isn’t done yet.”

Apart from his notable career and motivational speeches, Agarwal is known for his inspiring social media presence, with over 163,000 followers on Twitter. Forbes estimates his net worth to be around Rs 16,000 crore, while his family’s net worth is more than Rs 32,000 crore.

