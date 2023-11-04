From scrap paper to Rs 1,000 crore company: Poonam Gupta's success story is an inspiration - News18

Despite being an MBA postgraduate, Poonam was unemployed.

There are always inspirational people for those who want to rule the world. Poonam Gupta is someone whom everyone should look up to if they want to reach the heights of success. In 2002, Poonam started a new journey when she moved to Scotland from India. Now, she is one of the most famous entrepreneurs of the United Kingdom.

During her visit to India in January earlier this year, she recalled the time when her husband refused to work for her saying that she would not be able to afford him. Poonam participated in the NRI program when during a conversation with her husband at work, he told her that he was earning Rs 80 lakh per year. Despite the refusal, Poonam continued working for the development of her company. As a result, there came a time when her husband started working for her at a salary of Rs 1.5 crore.

Despite being an MBA postgraduate, Poonam Gupta was unemployed because she had no experience. This forced him to start his own venture. When they learned that European and American companies threw away tons of waste paper while focusing on selling the best product and then spent crores in disposing of the paper, they started purchasing these papers from companies present in different countries.

His first deal was with an Italian company. The company agreed to sell these papers as they were nothing more than a liability. From the very first deal, he earned revenue of Rs 40 lakh for two paper containers. In 2004 he decided to take another step and founded a company called PG Paper in Scotland. She asked her husband to join her because the business needed a partner. Her husband refused and asked her to manage for six months. Six months later, he joined the company at a package of Rs 1.5 crore.

The couple soon ventured into construction, IT and hospitality businesses. Now, the company’s total assets exceed Rs 1,000 crore. Poonam now owns 9 companies with multiple offices located in 7 countries. Its business transactions cross borders and extend to 60 countries.

