From Russian PR to ‘online grifters’: who is spreading climate disinformation in 2023?

Disinformation experts say we are facing a climate ‘information crisis’ on Ax, Facebook and Instagram ahead of COP28.

Misinformation is exacerbating the climate crisis, experts have warned as world leaders prepare to meet for COP28 in Dubai.

In 2023, you would be forgiven for thinking that any widespread doubt about the scientific facts of climate change – and the urgent need to act on them – has been dispelled.

But a new report from the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) coalition this year shows that outright denial by big oil and bad-faith actors has seen fraudulent new tactics “re-mainstreamed” online. Is.

“on the eve of COP28“The world is grappling with an environmental crisis linked to an information crisis,” says Jenny King, head of climate research and policy at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and CAAD Intelligence Lead.

“It is scheduled to happen in 2023 hottest year On the record, yet the urgent climate action we need is surrounded by denialism and viral campaigns that reject the scientific consensus. Such content not only weakens public support, but also rapidly undermines trust in institutions and is producing violent consequences.

What is climate misinformation and disinformation?

If you’ve been on Twitter since it changed to X this year, or have been inundated with questionable Facebook and Instagram ads, you probably have some sense of what CAAD is up against.

Misinformation is defined as information that is incorrect or out of context and presented as fact. Whereas disinformation is a type of misinformation Intentionally False and intent to deceive.

But who is really behind this information crisis? as caad INVESTIGATIONS Show, some unusual connections are being made.

“The professional efforts of the fossil fuel lobby are now combined with state-sponsored PR, online grifters and commercial disinformation,” says King.

Here are four key trends to be aware of.

4. #ClimateScam is now continuously trending on X

The use of the hashtag #ClimateScam on Twitter suddenly increased in July 2022. By November it was consistently appearing as the top result – a particularly worrying situation during COP27. The autocomplete feature of the

‘s virilityclimate scam‘ This was initially shocking to experts, as the word was appearing in trends despite data showing greater activity and engagement on other hashtags such as #ClimateCrisis and #ClimateEmergency.

But unlike 2022, CAAD notes that this pattern is now associated with a clear trend in the performance and viral nature of related posts across platforms.

CAAD says the popularity of #climatecam appears to be driven by a small group of accounts that have seen their viewership increase since Elon Musk took Ax private. For example, one account that had just 322 followers after its first #climatecam post in March has now grown to more than 256,000 followers.

The hashtag is being used to deny climate change’s contribution to extreme weather events around the world on X, which is still a major public platform for live commentary on news stories.

3. Websites publishing climate misinformation are making profits through advertising

According to CAAD, 15 websites that publish popular climate misinformation – including The Daily Telegraph, Breitbart and Sky News Australia – are profiting from this content.

For example, the UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph published 171 opinion pieces on environmental issues during the past year. According to the journalism and activist website DeSmog, 85 percent of these attacked and/or undermined climate science, policy or related groups.

Advertising Exchange (or “advertising technology” companies) are marketplaces where online advertising is bought and sold. Many of the companies serving these new sites – such as Google and Amazon – have policies to prevent publishers from accessing their products if the content they host is contrary to the science on climate change.

But CAAD found that more than 150 ad exchanges are allowing the monetization of climate-related misinformation and disinformation.

This means that many brands associated with decarbonization appear next to these articles, possibly without their knowledge and against their stated corporate values.

2. Big Oil is spending millions on meta ads

According to Meta’s ad library, up to $5.21 million (€4.75 million) in advertising money was spent by just 13 fossil fuel companies between January and October 2023. This resulted in firms receiving 2,562 advertisements. Facebook,

But since CAAD can only see ads labeled as touching a ‘social issue, election or politics,’ the coalition says company spending could well exceed this number.

Fossil Fuel Corporation – shellExxonMobil, BP and TotalEnergies – accounted for 98 percent of the identified ad spend.

Oil and gas giants talk publicly about their renewable investments, but CAAD’s analysis shows another shocking sight in the Gulf.

Advertising material regularly emphasizes sustainability or other ‘socially progressive’ credentials for the carbon heads in question. But fossil fuel companies were behind only 1 percent of global investment in clean energy in 2022, according to a new report By International Energy Agency.

1. Russian state media accounts are weaponizing climate debates

In the social media storm over climate misinformation and disinformation, Russian state-backed accounts appear as agents of chaos.

According to CAAD, these accounts do not contain consistent messages on climate science, action or energy supply. Instead, they are using these themes to strengthen their influence campaigns targeting Western countries and the global South respectively.

The way Russian state media outlets and Russian embassy accounts post about energy depends greatly on who is involved. CAAD says fossil fuel investment in Africa has been denounced as an attempt to ‘steal’ the continent’s resources when associated with Western countries, but has been described as leading to economic development when associated with it. Russia,

Russian accounts have also sought to discredit oil sanctions imposed by Western governments following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. CAAD found that they regularly discredit climate protesters in European countries, posting in German, English, French and Spanish, highlighting the disruptive nature of activism.

Analysts have noted an increase in explicitly negative narratives and personal attacks on climate chiefs in particular Greta Thunberg, For example, an English-language post on Facebook by Russian state-controlled media RT referred to Greta as “Doctor Climate Gollum”.

With COP28 starting tomorrow, King concluded that “we must recognize the danger of misinformation and disinformation: it hinders solidarity, action and a livable future for all.”

