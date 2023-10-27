From Rs 300 to Rs 35 crore: Know the inspiring story of Chinu Kala, founder of Rubans Accessories - News18

Chinu Kala is a true alpha female – she is fearless, courageous and full of passion. He took the sharpest adversaries in his life and transformed them into achievements. When he left his home at the young age of 15, he had just the clothes on his back and Rs 300 in his pocket.

The city of dreams, Mumbai comes closer, yet for an unsupported young woman without resources, the shady, dark side of the city can swallow her up and lead her down a dangerous path. But no, this determined teenager was ready to put in a lot of effort to achieve her goals.

Chinu Kala worked as a waitress, receptionist and even as a door-to-door seller of coaster sets and cutlery to make ends meet. After some time, she ended up working in a clothing store where she learned firsthand about customer behavior and the value of providing excellent service. Her life was certainly difficult, but she had a strong spirit and refused to give up and become a victim.

However, the turning point came when Chinu Kala secured a position as a telemarketing executive at Tata Communications in Mumbai, where she eventually met her MBA holder husband Amit Kala. She married Amit in 2004. With his MBA knowledge, Amit helped him develop his entrepreneurial abilities and gave him the confidence to take big risks.

After getting married in 2004, Chinu Kala shifted to Bengaluru. Her love for modeling led her to compete in the 2008 Gladrags Mrs. India pageant, where she placed in the top 10. She started her entrepreneurial path as a result of her modeling efforts.

After a few years, he founded Fonte Corporate Solutions, which peaked in the production of corporate merchandise for well-known companies like Sony, ESPN and Airtel.

Following the success of Gladrags, Chinu Kala recognized the need of the Indian jewelery market and the importance of the product to the fashion sector. She decided to leave corporate merchandising and enter the fashion sector in 2014, and launched her own company, Rubans Accessories, with savings of Rs 3 lakh from her pocket.

Starting with a 36-square-foot shop in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall, Rubans and Chinu expanded rapidly. In less than a year the brand had retail locations in several cities.

Everything about the brand was excellent:

– In-depth analysis of consumer demand for jewelery based on lifestyle preferences,

– 80 percent of the designs were original,

– A huge range of selections, including western and ethnic categories, offering lots of possibilities to its customers.

After being in operation for more than eight years, his company is generating revenues of Rs 30 crore and expanding rapidly at 10 per cent annually. dna, As a result, Ruban Accessories’ revenue is expected to grow from Rs 56 lakh in 2014 to Rs 35 crore in 2022.

Additionally, offline business grew by five locations. Chinu Kala aims to increase the growth rate to 150 per cent with an ambitious target of Rs 140 crore turnover by 2024, the report said.

Source: www.news18.com