From PRSI to capital gains tax relief, 10 new measures worth noting in the Finance Bill for businesses in Ireland

1. Share Options – Payment Required

Collection of tax on gains arising on exercise of right to acquire shares (i.e., share options) or other assets is being moved from self-assessment to payroll withholding (PAYE) system. As a result, employers will now be responsible for accounting for income taxes, USC and employee PRSI arising as part of the payroll process.

2.Statute of limitation for payment

In a welcome clarification, the Bill provides certainty over the ability of the Revenue to increase PAYE assessments on employers. With limited exceptions, such assessments must be extended within a four-year period. In other words, the 2019 tax-year assessment can be extended any time through December 31, 2024.

3. Advanced Employer Reporting

Although there were no specific measures in this year’s bill regarding enhanced employer reporting requirements (ERR), the ERR is expected to be implemented beginning January 1, 2024. Confirmation that it will be implemented for 2024 depends on Finance Minister Michel. McGrath is signing a ministerial order before the end of the year.

This will impose a significant additional compliance burden on practically all employers, which should ensure that they will be in a position to comply with the requirements from 1 January, on the assumption that the Ministerial Order will be signed.

4. PRSI increases

Employers and employees also face a 0.1 per cent increase in social taxes (PRSI) from October 1, 2024. The legislation underpinning this budget announcement will be included in separate social welfare legislation that is likely to be released in the new year.

5. Company Car BIK Solution

In a popular move, the Finance Bill extends the temporary relief of €10,000 for vehicles in emission categories AD for company car benefit-purposes until December 31, 2024. The €45,000 reduction in the open market price will remain in place for electric vehicles until December 31, 2024.

6. Employment Investment Promotion

The most fundamental change relates to the rate of tax relief given to investors. Earlier, income tax was paid at the marginal rate (40 percent). This will change such that, from 2024, different rates of relief will apply depending on which eligibility criteria the investee company meets.

The rates of tax relief will also be affected by whether the investment is made directly into the company (20 per cent, 35 per cent or 50 per cent depending on the eligibility criteria) or indirectly into the company through a financial intermediary (30 per cent in all cases). Percent).

7. Angel investor CGT relief

For Budget 2024, the Minister announced a new targeted CGT (capital gains tax) relief for angel investors in innovative start-up small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It is understood that discussions are currently ongoing with the relevant bodies in the Irish scale-up sector and this relief is expected to be introduced at committee level once these discussions have concluded.

8. CGT retirement relief

The age limit for individuals eligible for the maximum amount of CGT retirement relief has been increased from 65 to 69 years, while at the same time, a new maximum limit of €10 million has been introduced for child settlements up to the age of 70. Has been. Both of these are going to be effective from January 1, 2025.

To accommodate third party buyers, the upper age limit has been increased from 65 to 69. There is no change in the respective amounts of €750,000 and €500,000 of superannuation relief for third party settlements.

9. Research & Development Credit

Increasing the R&D tax credit from 25 per cent to 30 per cent, and doubling the first-year payment limit from €25,000 to €50,000, is a welcome increase for many private R&D businesses.

10. Revised Entrepreneur Relief

The definition of “holding company” for entrepreneur relief purposes has been amended to provide that the holding company must be the parent company of at least 51 per cent of its subsidiaries and the holding of shares in those subsidiaries is wholly owned in its business. Or should be mainly involved.

This may create challenges for founders who wish to dispose of their shares, who have group structures with a minority stake.

Pat Mahon is tax partner at PwC

