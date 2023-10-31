From private jets to security expenses: Details of Hollywood CEO's benefits

Everyone in the business knows that the CEOs of big media and entertainment companies get huge pay packages: almost always eight figures, and sometimes nine if there’s a big deal involved (like Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ last year. earning $38 million, or WBD CEO David Zaslav’s infamous $246 million haul in 2021).

Their compensation has come under scrutiny amid the strikes — but in addition to huge salaries, lucrative bonuses and stock options, most top executives also get their fair share of perks (you know, “perks”). Some are standard (CEOs even get access to company health insurance plans! And they even get a match on their 401(k) contributions!), but there are others that your employees can expect to see in their W- are opposite to. 2s.

Most companies define private jet travel as an essential part of the job solely for work purposes (and many companies cite the safety of their executives using private jets as a necessity), but CEOs often You can and do bring your spouse or children along for the trip. Also use the company jet for personal travel (sometimes the company gets reimbursed, sometimes not), so this often shows up in proxy filings as additional compensation.

,

Company spent cash on special air travel

Araya Doheny/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic; Charlie Gale/Getty Images; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Thos Robinson/Getty Images; Philip Faraone/Getty Images; Philip Faraone/Getty Images; Courtesy of Comcast; Kevork Jansezian/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

,

pour one out To Paramount’s Bob Bakish, who did not cite the use of any aircraft the previous year. However, he racked up a record nearly $60,000 in car-service costs.

Perhaps the most unusual private jet feature isn’t a jet at all: It’s a helicopter, which shuttles James Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, AMC Networks and the Sphere, to work in Manhattan from his home in Long Island. MSG Sports paid more than $600,000 for the use of Dolan’s helicopter and jet last year — though it notes that MSG Entertainment and AMC Networks also contributed to those costs.

This is something for their employees to think about while they wait for their delayed Long Island Railroad train to arrive.

There are some downsides to being a famous CEO. Media and entertainment companies are inherently public and can elicit strong reactions from consumers. Consider Fox Corp. and its CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Fox wrote in its 2023 proxy filing with the SEC, “A core aspect of our business involves broadcasting comprehensive news coverage of elections, socio-political events and public controversies, and related opinion programming, which sometimes draws attention from viewers and critics.” “Produces strong reactions.” and Lachlan Murdoch “are synonymous with the Fox brand.”

Result? Fox pays more than $1.5 million annually for Lachlan Murdoch’s residential security.

,

security expenses

,

and then there is Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. He only takes home a salary of $1 (salary is irrelevant when your net worth is over $100 billion), but the company has a comprehensive security plan for him, “specific threats identified for Mr. Zuckerberg as a result of high Has been.” “The profile nature of being our Founder, CEO, Chairman and controlling shareholder.” Meta paid nearly $25 million in security costs for Zuckerberg alone last year, more than all the other CEOs on this list combined.

Beyond the compensation portfolio, private jets and security, top executives set the basics for which rank-and-file employees spend without a second thought.

,

cable

Comcast gives its top executives (and, in fact, all of its employees) free cable service, provided they live within its reach.

stamp

Disney executives receive free theme park tickets to Disneyland and Disney World, as well as merchandise discounts. Similarly, MSG executives receive free tickets to games and concerts at company venues. But like some bonuses, those tickets are “integral and directly related to the performance of their duties”, so no one gets the wrong idea.

country club membership

Lionsgate paid nearly $16,000 for CEO John Feltheimer’s club membership dues last year, with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel also covering club memberships.

physics

Video game giant Electronic Arts offers its top executives “access to a company-paid physical testing program” – above and beyond standard health care benefits for employees.

charitable donation

Disney matched charitable gifts for its top executives, matching former CEO Bob Chapek’s donations at $27,600 and Bob Iger’s at $65,000. Microsoft contributed $100,000 in a matching contribution from CEO Satya Nadella.

more stock please

Netflix famously (or infamously, when the stock plunged last year) lets its executives choose how much of their pay they get in salary and how much in stock. Former CEO Reed Hastings was willing to take the most risk, combining his $650,000 salary with more than $49 million in stock options.

air time

Former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and her husband, chief creative officer Paul Levesque (stage name “Triple H”) also served as in-ring talent. They were paid $717,000 and $807,000, respectively, for their on-camera performances last year.

parking in nyc

Parking is expected at offices in Los Angeles. In Manhattan, it’s a luxury. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick gets a place in Midtown — which costs about $500 a month — as a perk.

tax preparation

Ari Emanuel received $225,000 in “business management and tax advisory services.” Roku’s content chief Charlie Collier also had his attorney’s fees tied to the negotiations in his offer letter — for about $25,000.

And also home internet

You may have to pay $80 a month to the cable company, but some top executives don’t have to worry about that. Warner Bros. provides Discovery CEO David Zaslav with “home office audiovisual and computing equipment” and reimburses him for “limited home office expenses, including Internet access.”

This story first appeared in the Oct. 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Please click here to subscribe,

Source: www.bing.com