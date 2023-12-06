From Potential Paralysis to Profit

December 24, 2015, the doctor came into my hospital room and told me I had a giant-cell tumor in the thoracic spine. I was partially relieved, finally after a year of misdiagnosis I knew what was wrong with me, but also scared.

I had a tumor growing in my 9th vertebra, it had severed my spinal cord, and was days away from being reattached to my spinal cord, likely resulting in paralysis from the waist down. In early January 2016 I had surgery called an en bloc resection to remove the tumor and part of my spinal cord and replace it with metal rods and screws which are still in my back today.

spinal fusion 2016 George Acheampong

Going back to July 2014, I was experiencing persistent but excruciating back pain. Since I’m quite active, I just took it upon myself to make some changes at the gym and adopted protocols of massage, stretching, etc., believing that it would eventually get better. I was only a few years out of college at the time, so I thought, maybe it was time to upgrade my mattress! Although the new mattress was amazing, it wasn’t going to work.

Finally, after several months of pain, I was taken to the emergency room in early February 2015 after being unable to sleep while experiencing some excruciating pain. It was quite a dynamic time because I was planning on proposing to my wife later that month and we got married in September of that year, so it was extremely important to figure out what was going on for me. Here are some of the lessons that shaped my perspective on personal finance through this experience.

you need a united team

I spent all of 2015 going from one medical professional to another. They all had their own expertise but it seemed like I never really got conclusive answers. One doctor’s prognosis would conflict with others and I would just feel like I was going in circles.

What I realized during this experience is that The place where you experience pain is rarely its source. This means that the entire human body is connected and the source of pain is often different from the location where you actually experience it.

It’s not that the doctors were inherently wrong, it’s just that they were operating within the scope of their expertise, resulting in disjointed, inconclusive, non-comprehensive diagnoses.

Basketball: 1992 Summer Olympics: USA View of Karl Malone, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Clyde , [+] Drexler during the game vs. Puerto Rico. dream Team. Badalona, ​​Spain 8/4/1992 Credit: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set number: X43181 TK2 R2 F16) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

When I think about financial planning, there are a lot of similarities. You have an accountant who measures their success by how much money you save on taxes today, but he or she may not consider the tax implications of this in the future. You have a realtor and a loan officer telling you how much house you can afford, without reference to the fact that you want to retire early and that you have other family members for whom you are financially responsible.

As you can see, within the scope of their expertise, they are not wrong, but if not viewed from a holistic perspective, it can result in your financial planning failing.

You need a team that coordinates and collaborates so that each financial professional can work in a cohesive manner and that they fully understand the nuances and context of your financial goals. This philosophy fundamentally changed my entire approach to working with my clients and my role transformed from a financial advisor to one Financial CEO. This means, all the different “players” on my clients’ money-team report to me.

financial ceo George Acheampong

You always have to advocate for yourself

During my journey to figure out what was going on with my body, I was misdiagnosed many times. Due to the level of pain I was experiencing, I was not prepared for the prognosis I was given. I don’t think the doctors did any harm, but because of the lack of coordination between one doctor and another, my diagnosis and subsequent treatment or medication did not improve my condition and in fact made it worse. .

I asked questions, got second opinions, and I was never satisfied. If I had listened to the doctors in the beginning, who knows where I would be right now.

The main thing here is that, no matter who the expert is, ultimately it is your life and you need to be 100% sure that you both agree and understand what is being recommended. Regardless of your financial goals, I don’t care which experts you hire, make sure you fully understand what you are being advised to do and never trust anyone blindly. . Do your due diligence on every decision and investment you make.

be prepared for the unexpected

You never know when withdrawals are going to happen in life, so if you don’t want to overdraft, make as many voluntary deposits as possible.

Before experiencing this health crisis, I was in the best shape of my life. I was getting married at the end of that year so I wanted to be in the best shape possible. I didn’t know that this would actually work to my advantage in this situation.

After my surgery, I checked with the doctor for 30 days. When they looked at me and my scans, they assumed I was coming for my 6 month checkup because I was healing so well. Once they determined what my actual problem was before the surgery, they discovered that even though I had a broken spine for over a year, there was still no way to support my spine. My back muscles worked faster, which was helpful for me to be able to do this. It was long before I knew what was happening and it played a vital role in my recovery.

Just like your personal finances, you never know when an unexpected emergency will strike and if you’re not prepared, it can make an already bad situation even worse.

Ignoring the problem won’t make it go away, it may actually make it worse.,

What you don’t know can do hurt you. Now in my case, I had no shame in going to whatever medical professional I could find to find out what my problem was. However, many times people are afraid of what they will answer so they try to ignore the problem or delay looking into it. In my case, especially after being misdiagnosed for almost a year and advocating for myself, if I had delayed the procedure it could have resulted in paralysis.

This may also be true of your personal finances. You may not want to face the facts of your current situation, but kicking the can down the road can run you out of control. It can be scary to address things head-on, but it gives you clarity and insight into what you need to do to move forward. You can’t hit a target you can’t see.

the journey is not linear

surgery recovery George Acheampong

I wish I could tell you that I figured out exactly what was happening to me and have had a smooth road to recovery ever since. However within the first 11 months the tumor was actually showing signs of coming back, resulting in me having to take monthly injections to reduce the size of the tumor and keep it at bay. I still get those infusions today, but they have gone from monthly to every 4 months after 7 years. Additionally, I still suffer from back pain almost daily and have not been pain free since 2013, more than a decade ago.

Some days it’s hard to get out of bed, but I remember there was a time when things were worse and I’m grateful for where I am today.

This may also be true in your financial journey. You may face a setback such as losing your job, or going through tough times in business, bad investments, divorce or any number of possible financial setbacks. You can give up and give up, or you can keep fighting and know that you can still win the war, even if you lose some battles.

If you look at a stock chart, you can see ups and downs when you zoom in on a particular time period, but when you zoom out, you see that the long-term trend is upward. You may not win every day, every week, every month or even every year, but if you stay in the game, you have 100% more of a chance of winning than if you decide to abandon your financial goals. There is a possibility.

I hope this perspective gives you some things to consider as you prepare your financial plan for 2024 and beyond.