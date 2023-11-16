From pills to plus-size dummies, our fixation with obesity is out of control

Two snippets of health news struck me this week and not in a good way. Both involve excessive consumption. Both can kill. Yet somehow it seems we just can’t free ourselves from a wretched, manic cycle of overeating and overtreating.

It is costing the NHS upwards of £6.1bn a year. The price exacted on our happiness, our mobility, our life prospects is incalculable.

First up, boffins at Aston University in Birmingham have launched the world’s first overweight manikin for medical students.

This is because so many of us are such chunky monkeys that there’s no point in medics learning how to resuscitate patients by using skinny minnie dummies – our future doctors and emergency responders need to be trained in how to get to grips with larger bodies.

I did a first aid course many years ago and we practised on a Norwegian-designed doll called Resusci Anne, who wasn’t what anyone would describe as a big lassie.

Incidentally we were told to resuscitate her in time to the Michael Jackson chorus “Annie are you OK?” from his track Smooth Criminal – which some pop historians swear was inspired by the dummy in the first place.

It makes sense to alter the dimensions of what is a training tool as 69 per cent of UK men and 59 per cent of women are overweight and of those 26 per cent are obese. It will save lives, maybe even cash if the patient gets the right sort of help to overhaul their lifestyle.

According to funeral comparison website (who knew such a thing existed?) Compare The Coffin, the demand for extra large caskets is increasing every year along with our BMIs. A bigger coffin and a broader burial plot cost up to £500 more.

Where once adult human beings measured widest at the shoulder, now it’s round the waist. Crematoria are even having to build larger ovens. A grisly thought. But death is a great leveller.

And the truth is, a vast number of us are eating ourselves into an early grave; those extra pounds, kilos, stones are laying the population open to life-limiting conditions including cancer, cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and dementia.

Surveys and research consistently point to workplace discrimination against fat people; even though they are now the majority. I’m not sure how that works but it sure puts paid to the whole “embrace your curves” fallacy. Fine for sassy Insta-influencers; not so fine if you just want a part-time job in accounts.

So how to respond? At a societal level we can supersize beds and expand airline seats, add inches to baths and find ingenious ways to accommodate bigger bodies in cars and ambulances. In other words, change our world to fit our unhealthy choices; it’s the kinder option but I worry that ergonomically redesigning all our doorways to spare hurt feelings under the tattered flag of inclusion won’t be of much benefit to us in the long run.

In truth, it feels like an unconscionable abdication of responsibility. And so to my next alarming discovery; illegal weight loss drugs are being sold on social media with sometimes devastating results. This week one 32-year-old woman ended up in A&E vomiting blood.

She was looking for a quick fix online. She is far from alone. Demand for Ozempic, a prescribed Type 2 diabetes medication which is legal, spiralled last year after it was dubbed Hollywood’s secret weight loss drug – nicknamed the skinny jab.

The drug works by lowering blood sugar levels and slowing down food leaving the stomach. After its soaring popularity triggered global supply issues, an illicit black market selling ‘diet kits’ began to flourish online.

Another legal drug, Wegovy, which is specifically for obesity, is offered on the NHS to those who fulfil certain weight criteria – along with support and advice for a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Here too an unlicensed trade in fakes has sprung up.

Welcome to bingeing, purging bipolar Britain where our body dysmorphia is now off the scale. But we’re somehow not allowed to talk about it in case we cause offence.

It’s self-defeating to act outraged, indignant or take public health discussions of weight as a personal attack.Yet still people do; because they feel what? Guilt, anger, defensiveness? I can tick every box. None of them are helpful responses.

I’ve been very overweight and I’ve been very underweight. I’m not unfamiliar with the concept of self-loathing. In midlife, I battle, like many of my friends, to stay fit and keep my intake of carbs under control.

I don’t see being fat as a moral failing; I do regard it as a horrible feeling, both physically and psychologically. The universe doesn’t care if I have a muffin top or not – but I do.

I pass no judgements on others apart from an acknowledgement that losing weight is bloody hard; hence the lavish compliments when we lose weight but not when we gain it.

But just because it’s tough, that doesn’t mean we should give up and keep on building bigger furniture until we explode from that final wafer-thin mint.

There’s no easy solution. Drugs are a damn fine start for those who need them but just a week ago England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty told us in no uncertain terms that “old-fashioned habits” like walking, a balanced diet and socialising are the secret to staying healthy as we age.

If we pay heed we might just feel comfortable in our skin again. Imagine it. How wonderful would that be?