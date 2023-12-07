From NFT digital phenomenon to global recession – Cryptosaurus

In the changing landscape of the digital sphere, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as a potentially revolutionary force, reshaping our perception and engagement with ownership in art, culture, and even virtual worlds. Many famous artists including Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons and Ai Weiwei joined the bandwagon, but the credibility of NFTs came to naught mainly due to the misuse of the medium by greedy e-traders.

NFTs were designed to be played with, traded, and collected with cryptocurrencies in the same way print versions were for baby boomers. The recent collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried led to the disastrous, scam-ridden crypto-market almost collapsing. This news serves as a stark warning against belief in immunity from the regulations of financial severity. Convicted of fraud by a New York court, Bankman-Fried now faces the possibility of decades behind bars.

FTX, their cryptocurrency exchange, was at the center of the scandal, accused of stealing billions from customer deposits and illegally transferring the funds to Bankman-Fried’s trading operation. Subsequently, these funds were allegedly wasted on high-risk cryptocurrency speculations. The events that led to FTX’s demise late last year were described by industry observers as “arrogance” and “arrogance”, traits considered common in the tech sector.

Despite the controversy surrounding Bankman-Fried, the dominant cryptocurrency Bitcoin has shown some resilience and is up 125% this year. However, it is down 40% from the November 2021 peak and could still fall significantly. Shrugging off the scandal, crypto enthusiasts argue that Bankman-Fried is an isolated case, which Molly White in the New York Times dismissed as a “bad apple.” However, skeptics say that the lack of controls and susceptibility to market manipulation that contributed to Bankman-Fried’s initial success are broader issues within the broader crypto industry.

Losers: Many international art dealers, including Kenny Schachter, gambled on the success of NFTs, and set up entire websites dedicated to the medium.

In the wake of the Bored App scam related to NFTs, where Yuga Labs stakeholders faced class action and subsequent lawsuits, confidence in the business model among new investors has diminished. The legal proceedings allege that individuals associated with the NFT series Bored Ape Yacht Club, including notable celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber, and others, solicited potential investors. Cheated. Conspired to give. The complaint, filed in a federal district court in LA on December 8, 2022, names 37 defendants, including Era’s partners, including veteran music manager Guy Oseary. According to a report by Vanity Fair magazine, Amy Wu was also named in the lawsuit.

As the controversy unfolded, parallels were drawn to historical precedents, with some industry observers comparing the situation to the tulip mania during the Dutch Golden Age. Tulip mania was characterized by an extraordinary increase in the price of newly introduced and fashionable tulip bulbs, culminating in a dramatic collapse in February 1637.

Following the Bored App scandal, disillusionment among investors reflects the cyclical nature inherent in market booms and subsequent contractions. This downturn underscores the inherent risks associated with high-profile NFT ventures. This raises questions about the broader resilience of the NFT market in the face of legal challenges and celebrity entanglements.

The concept of NFTs can be traced back to the early 2010s, but they did not gain widespread recognition until the latter half of the decade. The defining moment came in 2017 with the launch of CryptoKitties, a blockchain-based game that allowed users to buy, sell, and breed unique virtual cats. Each CryptoKitty was tokenized as an NFT, marking the first notable use of this technology for digital collectibles.

Fast forward to 2021, NFTs exploded into the mainstream consciousness. The art world became a focal point as digital artist Beeple made headlines by selling a collage of his works as an NFT for $69 million at a Christie’s auction. This unprecedented sale marked a major change in the art market, showing that digital art can also hold significant value.

NFTs are expanding beyond the world of art and infiltrating music, gaming, and sports. Musicians started dropping limited-edition NFT albums, gamers tokenized in-game assets, and NBA Top Shot revolutionized the trading card industry by turning memorable basketball moments into NFTs.

The underlying technology behind NFTs is blockchain, a decentralized and secure ledger that ensures scarcity, authenticity, and ownership of digital assets. Ethereum, with its innovative contract capabilities, became the primary platform for NFT creation, facilitating an explosion of digital art and collectibles on the blockchain.

However, the NFT boom has also sparked debate about environmental concerns due to the energy-intensive nature of blockchain transactions. Artists, too, questioned the equity of the system, raising issues of rights and royalties associated with their symbolic works.

As NFTs continue to develop, industry stakeholders are looking for solutions to address these concerns. Technology’s ability to disrupt traditional ownership models, empower creators, and democratize access to arts and culture remains a compelling force.

The history of NFTs is a testament to the transformative power of technology, showing how a niche concept grew into a global phenomenon and then languished in a shallow grave…. Challenges to traditional notions of ownership and authenticity in the digital age It’s still an interesting concept but what current ‘fine art’ NFTs lack is the ability to create something beyond ‘gaming art’, not just reproduce pre-existing artwork. :to present. : Ability to present. AI art is a step forward from NFTs but it still relies seriously on fantasy art and manga. As the NFT landscape matures, its impact on various industries and how we view and value digital assets will shape the future of the creative economy.

