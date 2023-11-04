…new batch of graduates in Nigeria

All business owners face difficulties when launching and maintaining a company, but some issues seem to be more common among women. Fortunately, virtually all of these challenges are solvable.

Not all start-up founders look for potential investors to help them get their business off the ground, but those who do know how difficult the pitching process can be. It is even more difficult for women-owned businesses to raise capital. A Babson College report found that less than 3 percent of companies with venture capital (VC) funding had female CEOs.

Another challenge is finding the right mentor who understands the business of these women. Mentorship can provide women with the guidance, support, and resources they need to advance in the business world.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) provides women with the relevant practical skills needed to establish sustainable businesses and enterprises in support of the White House-led Women’s Global Growth and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP).

AWE is dedicated to giving women the information, resources and networks they need to grow their ideas into profitable enterprises. Women in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Papua New Guinea and Spain will develop their entrepreneurial skills, connect with mentors and see their ideas come to life through facilitated online learning.

AWE’s mission is to transform women with great ideas into successful entrepreneurs by fostering a broad, inclusive learning community. This will contribute to overall economic prosperity and global stability.

Speaking during the 2023 AWE Graduation Ceremony in Lagos Nigeria recently, Amanda Roach, Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate in Lagos, said that the US Consulate has been supporting the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) since its inception in Nigeria in 2019. ) is sponsoring.

He said that last week, they came together to celebrate the newest groups graduating; The 60 women attending the 2023 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria said two weeks ago, the academy graduated another 60 women in Northern Nigeria at a similar program in Abuja.

Roach said that in total, this year, 120 women graduated from AWE in Nigeria.

Also Read: Meet AWEAA Women Entrepreneurs Exhibiting at FITCC Houston

“For us, this is a fantastic thing because since we have been doing this in 2019, we have trained 890 women in Nigeria with business skills so they can grow their businesses and impact their community. We understand that we are in a very difficult economy and for the US government; This is one way in which we are working with Nigerians to help strengthen what they are able to do in response to this economy.

“We understand that when you invest in women, you are not just investing in one person. It has been proven that women take back what they earn and invest it in their families, their community, and ultimately the greater county. We are very proud of all these women here today who have dedicated their time to learning new business skills,” he explained.

She said one of the unique things about the partnership is that the women who graduate from the program have access to funding. “We also offer programs for alumni. There is a unique opportunity offered by the American Development Foundation in which they can apply and receive $20,000 in funding to support their businesses,” she said.

AWE’s program partner Inaya Lawal, who also spoke at the event, said the program gives women everything they should have such as access to facilities, mentors and finance. He said these things are necessary for the growth of businesses in Nigeria.

According to Lawal, small scale businesses in Nigeria are doing great good for the economy and when women are empowered, they also empower the economy.

“We have seen these women come to this program and also empower their communities and we are encouraged to put all our efforts into completing this program every year. “I am very grateful to the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, which saw this as an important program and has so far selected me as a program partner,” she said.

Speaking on the process for selection, Lawal said the call for applications has gone out and it goes out in newspapers, TV and our social media platforms and people apply from all over Nigeria.

He further explained that there are readers who read these applications and they select the best ones to participate in the program. Once they are selected, they are given an orientation program and are taken through the process of taking 13 courses on a platform called ‘Dream Builder’, Lawal said.

“Once they take the courses, we have virtual sessions for them where we bring in advisors and experts to take them through all the programs and courses they need. We also have some additional sessions on financials and funding. From there, the women come together for an individual program that takes about three days and culminates in graduation,” she added.

Adeola Kingsley-James, a participant in the program, said she decided to participate because she loves learning, adding that any opportunity she gets to learn, she throws herself into it.

“After becoming a mentor and facilitator last year, I thought, ‘Why don’t I join the group and become one of the Sisterhood members’ and I’m really glad I did.

“For me, one of the most important things I took away and I hold very dear to my heart is the fact that women and sisters need to come together to tell each other the truth and learn from each other. There is also a need because what we are going through is the same thing in different ways.

“If we’re able to show each other that we’re not alone and that other people are going through the same thing and then hopefully we’re successful in that, then we can say that we’ve been through it, We’re learning from it and growing from it.” I also saw the importance of connectivity, community and space to continue learning, and that stood out to me the most,” Kingsley-James said.

Source: businessday.ng